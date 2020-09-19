Peterson fans 10, Mets stop Freeman, Braves 7-2

NEW YORK — Rookie David Peterson struck out NL batting leader Freddie Freeman three times and fanned a career-high 10 in six sharp innings as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 Saturday night.

Atlanta saw its NL East lead over second-place Miami drop to 2 1/2 games. The Braves have eight games remaining, the Marlins nine.

The Mets moved to within 1 1/2 games of the NL’s last playoff spot with eight games left.

A night after New York’s 15-2 loss ended with infielder Todd Frazier pitching a 1-2-3 ninth, Peterson (5-2) fanned Freeman in the first, third and fifth innings.

Peterson allowed one run and three hits and threw a career-high 102 pitches. The left-hander also matched his longest outing and went six innings for the second time against Atlanta.

Adam Duvall homered in the Atlanta sixth.

Peterson got Freeman to foul tip a fastball into catcher Robinson Chirinos’ glove after he picked off Ronald Acuña Jr. in the first. In the third with Acuña on first, Peterson fanned Freeman on a slider and in the fifth with Austin Riley on second, he got the star first baseman on another slider.