Curtis Lumber will host its 13th annual PetAPalooza pet adoption day and pet fair on June 17 across select retail stores located throughout New York and Vermont.

Each store will host multiple pet adoptions/rescue groups. Animals from over 50 local shelters and rescue groups will be available for adoption including cats, dogs, rabbits, birds, and horses. (Selection will vary per store).

There will also be pet service providers in attendance such as local veterinarians, groomers, pet sitters, and trainers offering discounts off their services.

Last year’s event resulted in over 300 animals finding new forever homes.

Jay Curtis, Curtis Lumber's president and owner, and the 600-plus employees are very excited to host this annual event.

For a list of locations, participating shelters/rescue groups attending, and more details visit www.clpetapalooza or www.facebook.com/clpetapalooza.