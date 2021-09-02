Pencils, check. Notebooks, check. Masks? Mandatory.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention have recommended that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone unless they have symptoms.

Bartlett hopes the quarantine rules are standardized across counties. He said last year is was difficult for districts in multiple counties.

There is no remote learning mandate from the state this year, so districts don’t plan to offer a remote learning option, unless there’s an outbreak that prompts a shift to fully remote learning.

“We’re really focusing on in-person learning this year,” Seymour said.

There may be some exceptions for students with specific medical needs, according to Seymour — the district can provide remote education for students, as long as parents go through the district’s approval process.

Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES is offering remote courses through its Torch Academy.

Social distancing

Everyone will be asked to try to stay at least 3 feet apart, 6 feet apart where possible, in every school district. The exact footage will differ by district, as the state has also asked schools to have all their students back in the building.