Peanut Butter Apr 22, 2023 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sheriff's office charges Hebron man with murder of 20-year-old woman The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Kevin Monohan, 65 of Hebron, for the murder of 20 year old Kaylin Gillis. Police: Queensbury woman drove drunk with child in her vehicle A Queensbury woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit with a child in… Warren County deputies arrest four on drug charges Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on drug charges following a vehicle stop, police said. 'Unapologetically ourselves': Drag performer at center of Lake Luzerne library controversy has hope A proposed drag story time event at the Rockwell Falls Public Library brought the hot-button issue of drag culture to the small, unassuming Ad… Washington County Sheriff investigating shooting death in Hebron The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old female, according to a press release Sunday.