New England;6;6;14;7 — 33

Washington;7;0;0;0 — 7

First Quarter

Was—S.Sims 65 run (Hopkins kick), 9:26.

NE—Edelman 6 pass from Brady (kick failed), 7:09.

Second Quarter

NE—FG Nugent 37, 10:35.

NE—FG Nugent 23, :30.

Third Quarter

NE—Bolden 29 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 10:57.

NE—Michel 14 run (Nugent kick), 4:35.

Fourth Quarter

NE—Izzo 10 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 9:14.

A—76,483.

;NE;Was

First downs;23;11

Total Net Yards;442;220

Rushes-yards;27-130;20-145

Passing;312;75

Punt Returns;3-49;1-9

Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-16;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;28-43-1;18-27-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-36;6-44

Punts;6-47.7;10-50.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-1

Penalties-Yards;7-55;6-72

Time of Possession;31:52;28:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New England, Michel 16-91, White 6-26, Bolden 5-13. Washington, S.Sims 1-65, Smallwood 6-27, Thompson 4-21, Peterson 7-18, McCoy 2-14.

PASSING—New England, Brady 28-42-1-348, Stidham 0-1-0-0. Washington, McCoy 18-27-1-119.

RECEIVING—New England, Edelman 8-110, White 6-46, Gordon 5-59, Michel 3-32, Izzo 2-39, Bolden 1-29, LaCosse 1-22, Meyers 1-6, Johnson 1-5. Washington, Thompson 5-17, McLaurin 3-51, Quinn 3-15, Sprinkle 2-17, Richardson 2-14, S.Sims 2-1, K.Harmon 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments