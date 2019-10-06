New England;6;6;14;7 — 33
Washington;7;0;0;0 — 7
First Quarter
Was—S.Sims 65 run (Hopkins kick), 9:26.
NE—Edelman 6 pass from Brady (kick failed), 7:09.
Second Quarter
NE—FG Nugent 37, 10:35.
NE—FG Nugent 23, :30.
Third Quarter
NE—Bolden 29 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 10:57.
NE—Michel 14 run (Nugent kick), 4:35.
Fourth Quarter
NE—Izzo 10 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 9:14.
A—76,483.
;NE;Was
First downs;23;11
Total Net Yards;442;220
Rushes-yards;27-130;20-145
Passing;312;75
Punt Returns;3-49;1-9
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-16;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;28-43-1;18-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-36;6-44
Punts;6-47.7;10-50.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-1
Penalties-Yards;7-55;6-72
Time of Possession;31:52;28:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New England, Michel 16-91, White 6-26, Bolden 5-13. Washington, S.Sims 1-65, Smallwood 6-27, Thompson 4-21, Peterson 7-18, McCoy 2-14.
PASSING—New England, Brady 28-42-1-348, Stidham 0-1-0-0. Washington, McCoy 18-27-1-119.
RECEIVING—New England, Edelman 8-110, White 6-46, Gordon 5-59, Michel 3-32, Izzo 2-39, Bolden 1-29, LaCosse 1-22, Meyers 1-6, Johnson 1-5. Washington, Thompson 5-17, McLaurin 3-51, Quinn 3-15, Sprinkle 2-17, Richardson 2-14, S.Sims 2-1, K.Harmon 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
