FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Jarrett Stidham was awed by the responsibility of being the backup to 20-year veteran Tom Brady.
“I got the news that I was the No. 2 guy,” Stidham said Sunday, a day after the New England Patriots finalized their 53-man roster to start the season. “And you get very excited for this role, obviously. But now I’m getting back to work, working as hard as I ever have, and trying to do everything I can to help out this team, and to help Tom out. That’s my job.”
The former Auburn standout beat out veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who played well in the second preseason game against Tennessee but didn’t play in the final two contests.
Meyers, an undrafted rookie from North Carolina State, led the Patriots’ receivers in the preseason with 20 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. His emergence may have contributed to the decision to release veteran Demaryius Thomas, who was recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon, although it’s possible Thomas may return during the roster tweaking that will take place prior to the Patriots’ opener at home on Sunday against Pittsburgh.
“Every day, I’ll come here feeling that my job is on the line, because it truly is,” Meyers said. “That’s how I have to look at it. So every day, I’m coming here with the motivation to be the best I can.”
Olszewski, also a kick returner, was relieved at the end of a day in which he was initially released, then informed not long before the 4 p.n. Saturday deadline that he would be retained.
“It was a fun day,” he said. “I ended up being a Patriot. It was the happiest phone call of my life.”
The native of Alvin, Texas, played receiver, returner and defensive back in the preseason. He wasn’t going to share the news of his first phone call with family members, but quickly relayed his later good news.
“I called my older brother, my old man, my momma, and I called my little brother, in that order,” he said.
Asked what he hoped to achieve now that he’s officially a Patriot, Olszewski was succinct.
“I hope to keep that job,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.