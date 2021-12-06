Patriots hang on to beat Bills, keep first place

ORCHARD PARK — Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard run in blustery conditions in which Mac Jones attempted just three passes, and the New England Patriots shored up their familiar place atop the AFC with a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Defensive back Miles Bryant sealed the victory by batting down Josh Allen’s pass at the goal line with Buffalo facing fourth-and-14 at New England’s 18 with 1:55 remaining.

The Patriots leaned heavily on their ground game out-gaining the Bills 229 to 99 in yards rushing, with the cold, windy snowy night negating Allen’s strong-armed passing attack.

New England (9-4) won its seventh consecutive game, improved to 6-0 on the road this season and now has a two-win edge over the Bills (7-5) in the AFC East standings.

Harris finished with a season-best 111 yards rushing and opened the scoring on New England’s ninth play from scrimmage. Facing third-and-5, Harris burst though a gaping hole up the middle and was untouched on his way to the end zone.

With the Patriots facing the wind gusting up to 40 mph, coach Bill Belichick succeeded on a 2-point conversion, with Brandon Bolden scoring just inside the left pylon.

The Patriots never trailed with Nick Folk hitting two field goals — both with the wind at his back — from 34 and 41 yards.

The Bills continued their inconsistencies by losing four of their past seven, and have not won consecutive games since capping a 4-0 run spanning Sept. 19 to Oct. 10.

The Patriots were without their top tackler, safety Kyle Dugger, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Linebacker Jamie Collins returns after missing the past three weeks with an ankle injury, and was activated off injured reserve hours before kickoff.

The Bills, meanwhile, were playing their first game since starting cornerback Tre’Davious White sustained a season-ending left knee injury in a 31-6 win over the Saints.

Buffalo did welcome back run-stuffing tackle Star Lotulelei and starting right tackle Spencer Brown. Lotulelei missed four games and Brown two on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bills were still minus starting guard Jon Feliciano, who resumed practicing this week but remains on injured reserve for a fifth consecutive game with a calf injury.

Buffalo placed backup linebacker A.J. Klein on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and promoted linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and defensive tackle Eli Ankou off the practice squad.

Buffalo has defeated one team, the Chiefs, with a winning record. The Bills have lost to Tennessee (8-4) and Jacksonville (2-9).

