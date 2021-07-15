Patches
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr’s son has been hired as an officer after the supervisors changed the nepotism policy.
A Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, the county reported on Tuesday.
A Queensbury man who allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in the middle of the road early Saturday has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
The man accused of punching his 7-week-old son in the face and torso was indicted on Friday on assault charges.
A Fort Edward man has admitted to possessing crack cocaine.
Warren County Health Services reported five additional COVID-19 cases Sunday. The daily new case total was the highest since June 18, and none had been vaccinated.
A Glens Falls man was arrested Saturday on a drunken driving charge after he got his motorcycle stuck in a ditch.
LAKE GEORGE — A Bolton woman driving without headlights early Saturday was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police.
A Hudson Falls man was arrested Friday after police said he stole firearms and a motorcycle.
Tyler Mattison of Fort Ann was drafted by the Detroit Tigers on Monday.