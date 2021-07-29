Parts of Washington, Saratoga counties under flash flood warning

Portions of Washington and Saratoga counties are under a flash flood warning as a severe thunderstorm is moving through the area.
The National Weather Service issued the warning at 7:50 p.m. for southern Washington County and central Saratoga County.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen and another half-inch to 2 inches is expected. The flooding could impact small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, according to a news release.
The Dollar General in Argyle had an inch of water on the floor, according to police radio transmissions.
The flood warning expires at 9:45 p.m., according to the NY-Alert notification system. The entire region is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m.
Friday’s high temperature will be 71 degrees, with a 30% chance of showers.
