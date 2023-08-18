QUEENSBURY — A portion of Quaker Road in Queensbury will be closed to all traffic during the evenings of Sunday, Aug. 20 through Thursday, Aug. 24 as contractors resurface a section of the road.

The stretch of Quaker Road between Ridge Road and Quaker Ridge Boulevard (entrance to Walmart) will be closed to traffic between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. these evenings. Those who plan to visit the Walmart store on Quaker Ridge Boulevard, the only business in this stretch of road regularly scheduled to be open during these hours, will be able to do so from Quaker Road by entering the road from Dix Avenue.

From 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Quaker Road will be closed from Ridge Road to Dix Avenue.

Those intending to head east on Quaker Road during the closure will be able to use a signed detour onto Ridge Road to Hicks Road, Queensbury Avenue and Dix Avenue.

The closure will occur as contractors resurface the road in preparation for repaving. This work is part of a rehabilitation of nearly 4 miles of Quaker Road that began in June and is expected to wrap up in the fall.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Warren County Department of Public Works thanks everyone in advance for their cooperation.