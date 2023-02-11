Parm is a 12 week old spayed female Shepherd mix. Parm is active and playful. She loves to play in... View on PetFinder
A Queensbury man was arrested Saturday night on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
State police have arrested two people for allegedly residing in a Kingsbury home without the owner’s permission for over a year and a half.
State police arrested a Fort Edward woman on charges of possessing drugs on Monday.
Quick thinking and a nearby AED unit may have saved the life of a referee on Friday night at Argyle Central School.
Two people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after a traffic stop in Moreau.
