Park & Elm expands with restaurant opening

GLENS FALLS — Mother and son team Elizabeth and Ben Miller continue to expand their Park & Elm brand and transform a city block in downtown Glens Falls with the opening of their new Park & Elm restaurant.

On Friday, alongside his mother, in front of a small crowd, Ben cut the ribbon on the now-open dining room inside the Park & Elm deli and market that opened last month.

Members of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce were in attendance Friday to provide the ribbon to cut, officially opening the new upscale dining room.

"It's a true pleasure to see our community continue to grow," ARCC Marketing Director Amanda Blanton said. "I know there were a lot of people that put a lot of work into this, so congratulations. We're very excited about this new addition to downtown."

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer spoke on behalf of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

"I'm so happy for you guys, congratulations on getting to this stage," she said.

Queensbury-at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber also spoke, saying this is one of the rare things all 20 of the county supervisors are happy about.

After the ribbon-cutting, guests in attendance were invited into the newly unveiled dining room briefly for a drink at the bar, before the opening night reservations started rolling in.

The Millers own the Park Theater across Park Street and operated the adjoining Doc's Restaurant, but dining service has now been moved into the renovated brick building that also houses the fresh produce and dairy market and deli. The deli is open for breakfast, lunch and shopping Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dinner is served at the restaurant, with reservations Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Millers said they want to continue reviving the block between Glen and Elm streets, near Glens Falls Hospital, with plans for apartments above the new businesses next.

A tavern called Go Play With Your Food, which offers an array of board and card games while patrons dine, is set to open at the end of the block in early 2023.