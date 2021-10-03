Paper will pause election letters this year

The Post-Star editorial board has decided that, for this year's election season, the paper will not be accepting political endorsement letters to the editor.

Letters require significant time to confirm, proofread and place on the page, but editors consider this time well spent to provide a forum where readers can express views on local issues.

Many election-related letters are redundant, with various writers saying close to the same thing. Sometimes, the redundancy is the result of coordinated letter-writing efforts by political campaigns.

Some writers take advantage of the three letters a month limit to write multiple endorsements of their favorite candidate in October and November, contributing to a flood of letters, some handwritten, during a few weeks when the newsroom is already very busy with election coverage.

The paper's editors are going to use this time to assess the letter-writing policy and decide whether to make changes for next year, when the congressional election is sure to prompt many more letters.

For this year, we are going to impose a pause on letters that endorse candidates for election, but please feel free to write on any of the multitude of other possible subjects about which you may feel inspired.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0