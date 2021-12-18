Pandemic caused club to alter its meetings

GLENS FALLS — The COVID-19 lockdown that began in March 2020 caused the Glens Falls Rotary Club to rethink tradition, just as the club was gearing up to celebrate its centennial.

Fellowship is a big part of the Rotary Club experience, and since the founding of the local club in 1922, consistent attendance at weekly luncheons was emphasized.

When the pandemic began, the club switched to a virtual meeting format, with weekly Thursday meetings held via Zoom videoconferences.

“We really had to learn how to do things different,” said John Fitzgerald, co-chairman of the club’s 100th anniversary celebration committee.

“In those early (virtual) meetings, the main consideration was how do we keep doing service and keep our members engaged,” said Jean Lapper, co-chairwoman of the committee.

The first thing officers did was assign each board member a list of members to personally call to check on their status.

The club shifted its community service efforts to immediate needs such as helping the local Salvation Army distribute food and supplies.

“We do less fundraising and more active community service,” Lapper said.

The Rotary 5K race, typically held in the fall, was pushed back to spring 2021, and held in a virtual format.

Not all members embraced the virtual meeting format.

Membership dropped from 95 before the pandemic to 73 as of early December, Lapper said.

“We’d get up to, maybe, 30 members on a Zoom call each week,” Fitzgerald said.

The virtual format does have some advantages.

The club can schedule expert speakers without the individual having to actually come to Glens Falls.

“We could bring in people from all over the world,” Fitzgerald said.

The virtual format allows members who spend the winter in warmer states to stay connected with the local club while they are away, and it allows members with hectic work schedules to attend meetings virtually from their offices, he said.

The Rotary Club now meets every other Thursday at in-person luncheons at The Queensbury Hotel, with virtual meetings in the intervening weeks.

Participation via Zoom is offered at the in-person meetings.

A large screen enables those participating via Zoom to be seen and to interact with those attending in person.

“A couple of our guys are very good with technological stuff,” Fitzgerald said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0