Palat's OT goal lifts Lightning over Bruins 4-3 in Game 2

The Lightning, who trailed 3-0 before scoring in Game 1, had a goal by Barclay Goodrow disallowed in the opening period when the Bruins successfully challenged that Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point was offside seconds before the apparent score that would have have erased Boston’s early 1-0 lead.

Instead of dwelling on the reversal, the Lightning kept working until Coleman’s diving shot off a feed from Zach Bogosian made it 1-1 at 12:42 of the opening period. It remained tied after Marchand scored for Boston and Nikita Kucherov countered for Tampa Bay within a 55-second span of the second period.

NOTES: The Lightning played without D Ryan McDonagh, who was injured during the third period of Game 1. Coach Jon Cooper inserted both Braydon Coburn and Luke Schenn into the lineup, electing to go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Neither Coburn nor Schenn had appeared in the team’s first nine playoff games. ... Boston’s David Krejci’s career-best playoff point streak (three goals, seven assists, 10 points) ended at seven games. It was the team’s longest since Patrice Bergeron had a seven-game streak in 2014. ... The Lightning have gone seven consecutive games without a power-play goal, going 0-for-15 during the stretch. They were 0-for-2 Tuesday night and are 2-for-20 this postseason.