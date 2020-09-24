Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Schill said state and local restrictions in California and Oregon to stem the spread of the virus made it impossible for six Pac-12 teams in those states to practice football and slowed the conference's return to play decision

"Those barriers came down once the daily antigen test was available," Schill said.

When the Pac-12 postponed Aug. 11, its medical advisors had recommended daily testing for athletes because of high rates of community spread of the virus in most of the counties where schools were located. Those rates have improved in most Pac-12 counties, but not all.

"If this is not sustainable, we will stop playing," Schill.

Daily testing should also decrease the number of athletes who end up in quarantine after coming into what would be considered a high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive.

"Our goal is to not have a bunch of our student athletes get covid," said Dr. Doug Aukerman of Oregon State.

There is still work to be done for Pac-12 schools to get the approvals of local officials in Northern California and now in Colorado. Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Boulder County officials Thursday halted gatherings for college-aged residents for two weeks and has said that includes athletic events.