Owendale won the Grade III, $500,000 Ohio Derby on Saturday at Thistledown Racetrack.

Ridden by Florent Geroux as the 4-5 favorite, Owendale made his move on the far turn of the 1 1/8-mile race. He battled runner-up Math Wizard before pulling out a half-length victory for trainer Brad Cox.

Owendale was third in the Preakness Stakes his last time out.

At Monmouth Park, the Jimmy Toner-trained Hunter O'Riley upset the field at 14-1 in the Grade I, $300,000 United Nations.

Ridden by Paco Lopez, Hunter O'Riley won by a neck in the 1 3/8-mile turf race for his first win since the Grade II Bowling Geen on July 29, 2017 at Saratoga.

