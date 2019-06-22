Owendale won the Grade III, $500,000 Ohio Derby on Saturday at Thistledown Racetrack.
Ridden by Florent Geroux as the 4-5 favorite, Owendale made his move on the far turn of the 1 1/8-mile race. He battled runner-up Math Wizard before pulling out a half-length victory for trainer Brad Cox.
Owendale was third in the Preakness Stakes his last time out.
At Monmouth Park, the Jimmy Toner-trained Hunter O'Riley upset the field at 14-1 in the Grade I, $300,000 United Nations.
Ridden by Paco Lopez, Hunter O'Riley won by a neck in the 1 3/8-mile turf race for his first win since the Grade II Bowling Geen on July 29, 2017 at Saratoga.
