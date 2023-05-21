GRANVILLE — Spring bird walks, lectures, a catered lunch with cider tastings and a live raptor demonstration were on the program Saturday when the Grassland Bird Trust held Raptor Fest 2023 at Hicks Orchard.

Participants had their choice of birding walks either through the orchard or through the woods to a hilltop, at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Spring migrants have returned, and northern orioles, wood thrushes, catbirds and a variety of warblers were singing and flitting through the trees and brush.

Birders helped each other locate the birds: “See that tree behind this one? Go up the trunk and out the limb at two o’clock. The black and white warbler is on that branch.” They traded notes on how to identify bird calls: “A mocking bird repeats phrases five times. A brown thrasher only repeats them two or three times.” Big spotting scopes helped bring distant birds into closer view. Some people had smart phone apps, such as Merlin from the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, that could identify birds by calls and show an image of the bird.

The Grassland Bird Trust promotes the conservation of the Fort Edward grasslands, a vast expanse of open grasslands in Fort Edward, Kingsbury and Argyle. One of the star spring migrants on the grasslands is the bobolink, a red-winged blackbird relative that nests only in grasslands. It’s vanishing from New York as its habitat disappears. The birders hoped they might hear a few in a big open field at the top of the hill, but the buzz was that the bobolinks haven’t returned yet.

After the walks, birders could pick one of three lectures: “What Makes a Birder a Birder?” by conservation social scientist Jody W. Enck; “A Meadow for Bobolinks,” by Martha Leb Molnar, author of “Playing God in the Meadow;” or “Inner Bird Beauty,” on bird anatomy and physiology, by retired college professor and avid birder Richard Blunt.

Molnar and her husband purchased an abandoned apple orchard when they moved to Rutland, Vermont. The apple trees couldn’t be salvaged so the couple had them all removed. Grasses sprouted in the former orchard the next year, followed by wildflowers that drew butterflies, bees and bobolinks.

“We thought we wouldn’t have to do any maintenance,” Molnar said. “It’s not true.”

The third year, the wildflowers were invaded by brambles, poison parsnip, Canada thistle, knapweed and goldenrod. Grassland birds won’t nest in those plants, she said.

It became clear that trying to eradicate all the unwanted plants was futile. Molnar began to question what she’d been told about the threat of invasives.

“Are non-native weeds really bad?” she asked. “Given the state of the earth, we can’t expect to have a native landscape.” Native and non-native plants can live together to create a functioning habitat, which has happened on former agricultural land in Puerto Rico, she said. Molnar and her husband eventually decided to focus on controlling the most damaging plants and learning to live with the rest.

Historically, grasslands were rare in the Northeast. “What we’re trying to do” by maintaining grasslands “is really unnatural,” Molnar said. “They eventually become forest.”

On the other hand, grasslands are at least as effective at sequestering carbon as forest, Molnar said. They provide ecosystem services such as purifying air and water, and support native birds and insects.

And they are beautiful, Molnar said.

The event at Hicks Orchard was something a little different for the Grassland Bird Trust, said board chair Keith Swensen and board member Katherine Roome. Until 2019, the organization did an annual Winter Raptor Festival at the Washington County Fairgrounds, with live birds, presentations and mock-up habitats with real plants.

“We would have up to 2,000 people at the fairgrounds,” Roome said. The event took months of planning and the better part of a week to set up.

“Then COVID happened,” Roome said. The trust tried a virtual event in 2020 “but attendance wasn’t very good,” she said. In 2021 and 2022, Hicks Orchard hosted a spring birding event for the trust.

“This year we changed the format,” Roome said. “We called it the Raptor Fest and changed it to a fundraiser. We have the Boralex challenge,” referring to a proposal by a Canadian solar developer to put a large solar power installation in the Washington County grasslands, “and we need to do some fundraising.” Tickets to the event were $100 each. Roome estimated that 40 to 50 people came.

Boralex has options to lease or buy 2,000 acres in a section of the grassland that’s critical to a number of threatened grassland birds, Roome said. The project’s footprint — panels, roads, fencing, and infrastructure— would be 800 acres. Recent changes in state law have reduced the amount of land Boralex would have to conserve to mitigate the impact of the project, from three acres of conserved land per acre of development to a fraction of an acre per acre developed.

“We want them to conserve more than they’re legally required to conserve,” Roome said. “We’ll find the land. We want them to fund the purchase or conservation easements on 500 acres.”

The trust has hired a lawyer and is working with National Audubon and the American Bird Conservancy on strategies, Swensen said.

“We’re grateful to Hicks Orchard for hosting us,” Roome said. The orchard and Slyboro Cidery, part of the Hicks operation, also donated 10% of their sales that day to the trust. Lunch was catered by Shift Wood Fired. Sponsors were Stewart’s Shops, REC Solar, the Sandy Hill Foundation, and Glens Falls National Bank and Trust.