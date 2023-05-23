A continuation of low water levels on Loon Lake will prevent Town of Chester boat launch from opening for the holiday weekend.

The town announced the delay in a news release on Monday. It marked the second time the town has had to push back a previously announced opening date projection. In this announcement, no new opening date was included.

In the news release, officials said dry weather has kept water levels from rising as fast as expected. The water rose just 4 inches in the past week, and another foot of rise is needed for a boat's power board to pass over the coffer dam area.

"We at the Town of Chester share in the excitement for warm days and summer activities, we look forward to being able to welcome back our summer residents and many area visitors in the next few weeks. We are working diligently to get the Loon Lake Boat Launch opened as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate the continued patience and the hope that Mother Nature delivers some needed rain soon" said Craig Leggett, Town of Chester supervisor, in the news release.

The town will provide updates on its website, www.townofchesterny.org, and social media pages.

Before Mother's Day weekend, the town said the launch would not open until May 24 because of low levels and dam maintenance work.