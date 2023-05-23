WILTON – The first Karner blue butterflies of the year were observed at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park on May 15, which park officials say was an earlier occurrence than usual.

The news means visitors should see plenty of endangered butterflies when the park holds its dedicated weekly walks starting later this month.

According a park news release, Karner blue butterflies spend the winter as an egg on the underside of the wild blue lupine flower then hatch into their larval stage. Later, caterpillars cocoon and undergo their metamorphosis. This first brood mates and lay eggs on the wild blue lupine and those eggs will hatch and form a second brood, with more butterflies appearing usually in early July.

The preserve has several trails in the park to observe the flowers and small blue butterflies.

Beginning May 31 through June 28, guided nature walks on Wednesdays will take place, starting at 1:30 p.m.at the parking area at Old Gick Farm on Route 50, weather permitting. The park also plans Karner blue butterfly walks beginning at 11:15 a.m., at the Annual Wildlife Festival June 4 at Camp Saratoga on Scout Road in Gansevoort. The festival also features live raptor programs, pond exploration, nature crafts, and other hands-on activities, and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free.

For more information, visit www.wiltonpreserve.or, or call 518-450-0321.