OSI transfers management of surrender site to National Park Service

SARATOGA — Management of the Saratoga Surrender Site has been transferred from the Open Space Institute to the National Park Service as part of the Saratoga National Historical Park.

The property includes the site where the British Army surrendered during the 1777 Battle of Saratoga, an event that is considered the turning point in the Revolutionary War.

While OSI maintains ownership of the nearly 19-acre Saratoga Surrender Site, an agreement grants the National Park Service management control of the property, which will continue to be accessible for public use, education and enjoyment, according to a news release.

The property is located in the town of Saratoga, south of Schuylerville on Route 4 and is open to visitors from dawn to dusk throughout the year.

For more than two decades, OSI has worked to protect the historic site, its viewshed and the farmland that has supported its community for hundreds of years. Since 1996, OSI has protected more than 9,000 acres in Saratoga County and nearly 2,500 acres in and around Saratoga Battlefield National Historic Park, including over 170 acres within the National Park boundary, Saratoga Sod Farm and the Saratoga Surrender Site.