Trump's cabal is the one that should be investigated

Rep. Elise Stefanik asks for China to be investigated for COVID-19, but perhaps she is focusing on the wrong authoritarian cabal?
The GOP had control of the House, Senate and the executive branch when National Security Advisor John Bolton “streamlined” in May of 2018 and dismantled the pandemic response team.
The Washington Post said this: “The abrupt departure of Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer from the National Security Council means no senior administration official is now focused solely on global health security. Ziemer’s departure, along with the breakup of his team, comes at a time when many experts say the country is already underprepared for the increasing risks of a pandemic or bioterrorism attack.”
On Feb. 11 of this year, while the virus was raging in China, the Trump White House OMB representative defended $1.2 billion in cuts to our Centers for Disease Control. On Feb. 26, Trump said the “15 people” who had the virus would be down to zero “in a couple days,” and on Feb. 28 he called COVID-19 a “Democratic hoax.”
Medical supplies, blocked by Trump’s trade war with China, were not granted an urgent exemption until March 6, 2020. On March 15, our own HHS Secretary Azar said he would not divulge how many ventilators we had available “for national security reasons.”
As of Saturday, March 28, 2020, the U.S. had the most cases globally: 102,920 cases, according to the CNN tracker. The CDC is not keeping an accurate count.
Substitute “Trump” for “China” in Elise’s accusatory statement and you have who “knowingly withheld critical information,” “spread lies and disinformation,” and orchestrated “an elaborate cover-up” that lead to “the death of thousands.” Investigate Trump. Our own federal government scheme under Trump could hardly be more willful and calculated in its collective irresponsibility.
Julie Wash, Saratoga Springs
