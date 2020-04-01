Trump's cabal is the one that should be investigated

Editor:

Rep. Elise Stefanik asks for China to be investigated for COVID-19, but perhaps she is focusing on the wrong authoritarian cabal?

The GOP had control of the House, Senate and the executive branch when National Security Advisor John Bolton “streamlined” in May of 2018 and dismantled the pandemic response team.

The Washington Post said this: “The abrupt departure of Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer from the National Security Council means no senior administration official is now focused solely on global health security. Ziemer’s departure, along with the breakup of his team, comes at a time when many experts say the country is already underprepared for the increasing risks of a pandemic or bioterrorism attack.”

On Feb. 11 of this year, while the virus was raging in China, the Trump White House OMB representative defended $1.2 billion in cuts to our Centers for Disease Control. On Feb. 26, Trump said the “15 people” who had the virus would be down to zero “in a couple days,” and on Feb. 28 he called COVID-19 a “Democratic hoax.”