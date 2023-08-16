It’s now official, former president Trump has been indicted for the fourth time. He continues to achieve what no other former US president has ever done. What a milestone. According to the most recent indictment Trump allegedly did what he has accused others of doing. He attempted to steal an election. Of course his reaction to the news is to announce on Monday next he will provide proof that he won in Georgia in 2020. One can only assume that the proof got mistakenly stuffed in a pillow by one of his minions and they just found it. Must have been a lumpy pillow. It is a sad state of affairs that this guy still has the support of so many in the once honorable republican party. There is still time to lose this albatross and choose someone with a modicum of honesty. One can only hope!