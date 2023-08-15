In this morning's Post Star, a 'Conservative leader sets the record straight'. She states in one paragraph that conservatives are strong proponents of The Constitution. No preferential treatment or special groups. Well, thank goodness for that! So we won't be hearing from local Republicans about trump's four indictments being a "witch hunt". That is so old and stale! Now, in another paragraph, the letter writer states, and I quote, "We treat all candidates with respect, regardless of party affiliation whether or not we are supporting them." Then, in the very next paragraph, she writes this! "The local uninformed, uncultured, far-left leaning candidates and their leaders have no clue what the Conservative Party exemplifies". Where did all that RESPECT go?