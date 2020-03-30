Step up to the challenge

Editor:

Americans step up to a challenge. It's in our DNA. We volunteer to help our neighbors. We help people we don't know very well. We help people we don't know at all. We meet the challenges we face head on. It's what Americans do! And now we must step up and face another great challenge: the coronavirus pandemic.

Our doctors, nurses and all of our healthcare workers and officials are stepping up to keep us safe from COVID-19.

Our first responders; police, fire and emergency services are stepping up to protect our lives and property.

Our town and village highway workers are stepping up to make sure our roads are safe and our water and sewer treatment operations continue.

The workers at Hannaford are stepping up to keep the supermarket shelves stocked so we can continue to shop for our needs.

Our local businesses are stepping up to provide the services and products we need — everything from emergency home repairs to takeout meals.

Individual citizens and our community organizations are stepping up to assist seniors, to make protective masks for first responders, to do whatever is necessary in this time of crisis.

