Some opinions seem very wrong

Editor:

Having been born and raised in Argyle, I grew up reading The Post-Star. In recent years the paper has changed and, in my opinion, not necessarily in a good direction.

I was shocked to read Will Doolittle’s column March 28 slamming local officials for asking downstate residents to avoid coming north. Does he not follow the news outside of his bubble? People throughout the country are being asked to stay at home. I’ll bet if Donald Trump asked people from NYC to invade the Glens Falls area, Mr. Doolittle would have a different opinion!

This comes the same week that Ken Tingley wrote that he no longer watched cable news shows on TV, deciding instead to get his news from reading newspapers and watching PBS. I would think a responsible editor of a regional newspaper would want as many views of the news as possible before forming and publishing the news from all perspectives.

I’m positive that our country will survive this virus and we’ll all be better for it.

Thank you, stay safe and have a great day!

Rich Reid, Amsterdam

