Providers doing everything they can

Editor:

Child care providers are doing everything we can to help parents and families through the coronavirus pandemic. Parents who can't work from home still need child care, so they can earn a paycheck and put food on the table. This is especially true for the nurses, police officers and thousands of other public service workers responding to this crisis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The urgency of this moment calls for a large stimulus plan that includes a robust expansion of aid to cash-strapped state and local governments, as well as direct assistance to all Americans, including universal paid leave, a temporary COVID-19 worker safety standard and greatly expanded unemployment insurance to deal with enormous job losses. A number of child care providers are low-income workers, and they are going to feel the ripple effects of any economic downturn. And the more providers are forced to close their doors, the more families looking for care will suffer.

There is a lot of anxiety out there, especially for essential workers like those in health care and public service who need us to be open so they can go fight this virus. We will continue to do our jobs, serve our communities, and take care of our kids, for as long as it is safe to do so. Nothing matters more than protecting them.

Pamela Wells, Argyle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0