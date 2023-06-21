As of June 21,2023, with a saddened heart I'm submitting my letter of resignation. I have worked in the library systems over 30-plus years. This library always cared for all the townspeople and the children of the Hadley Luzerne School System.

At the present time the board of directors are not working together, taking care of this library and staff as I have stated before.

As of the last election the people elected Josh Jacquard on the board of directors. Since the first day after the election, not even sworn in yet, he has threatened employees to be fired.

Harassed them.

At a public meeting he called the Director Courtney Keir a liar three times. He was disrespectful to Sara Dallas from Sals.

The point of this board is to protect this Library and Staff. And Josh has his own agenda. A person in this position cannot have a closed mind and opinions that men and woman together are the only ones that should be on this earth, all other sexes should be abolished. These are his strong beliefs and other things he has expressed.

I feel very strongly that if he's not removed immediately from the board, I feel that the Rockwell Fall Public Library will be closing their doors. Anyone in the Library System should leave their beliefs at the door. This is not a church, it's a library open to anyone who walks in the door.

Up until recently I have enjoyed my time as an employee and being on the board of directors. I have been advised by the doctor to stay away from stress and what is causing it.

Respectfully submitted.

Pat Lewandowski,

VP of Finance

Rockwell Falls Public Library Board of Directors

Lake Luzerne