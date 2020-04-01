No wonder NY has a huge shortfall

Editor:

Six billion dollars! That's New York's budget deficit. Are we perhaps spending on things we don't need. For example, a sidewalk to nowhere! The State DOT is scheduling to put in a new sidewalk on the Route 29 right-of-way in Greenwich, thence over the Battenkill Bridge, stopping dead on the other side of the bridge in Easton. From then on, nothing but right of way all the way to Schuylerville.

It will cost $400,000. When done, Greenwich will have to maintain it. That’s not just repair; it means clearing snow and ice, because if anybody slips or falls and gets hurt, the town is liable, as if the Highway Department doesn't have enough work during a snow and ice storm.

Town officials, when asked in August 2018, told the state DOT they didn’t want the sidewalk. However, when construction was scheduled to begin this March, the state DOT asked again and again got a "no." Subsequently, the sidewalk issue was raised at a town meeting when a resident argued in favor of the sidewalk, presenting 10 letters in support. Public discussion followed at the meeting with voices against the sidewalk. Afterward, the elected officials, emphasis on "elected", once again, unanimously rejected the sidewalk.