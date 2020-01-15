Never thought I'd see another war

Editor:

I never thought I would live to see another war, but here it comes.

How sad to know that young men and women will have to go and fight while the so-called commander in chief sits in his comfortable office, calling the shots. This time more weapons than ever seen before.

Way to go Trump. I see how great you’ve made America with hate and bigotry and ignorance. How proud you and your advisers must be.

As for me, I put you right up there along with all the others in history just like you, egotistical and hateful.

I love my country but have lost faith in the leaders leading us to destruction and our young people to a fate they don’t deserve.

God bless our country and save us from this evil. This I pray each day.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

