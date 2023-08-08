With your help, the presentation by Dr. Nick Junkerman on“James Fenimore Cooper: History & Fiction in ‘The Last of the Mohicans’” attracted an audience of 152 to the Fort William Henry Conference Center. It was a memorable event for all--Dr. Junkerman's presentation was well received and generated an extended set of questions afterward from the large and appreciative crowd. The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance and the French & Indian War Society at Lake George thank you for your help in getting the word out so successfully about this program.