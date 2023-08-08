To Our Media Partners:
With your help, the presentation by Dr. Nick Junkerman on“James Fenimore Cooper: History & Fiction in ‘The Last of the Mohicans’” attracted an audience of 152 to the Fort William Henry Conference Center. It was a memorable event for all--Dr. Junkerman's presentation was well received and generated an extended set of questions afterward from the large and appreciative crowd. The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance and the French & Indian War Society at Lake George thank you for your help in getting the word out so successfully about this program.
Best wishes,
John DiNuzzo, President
Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance