Many good people want Trump out

Editor:

Especially during this holiday season it is important to bear in mind that there are a great many good people who want Trump to be removed from office because they love America. We may disagree, but there is no monopoly on patriotism or upon the love of our country and its traditional role as a solid, reliable world leader. Like it or not we are all in this struggle together. This struggle has been our history.

Trump is not the Republican Party and his removal will not end the party, the country or the world. It would give the party another chance to nominate a reliable conservative candidate who is qualified to hold the office of president.

H. Wayne Judge, Glens Falls

Letter to the editor
