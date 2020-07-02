The proposed solar code does not support our ability to adapt and preserve our family farm. If the prohibitions on siting and the lot coverage requirements were adopted by the town I grew up in with my 12 siblings, our family farm would be in danger, because grid scale solar projects would be infeasible in the agricultural district.

The proposed draft code does not foster a positive relationship between agriculture, the environment, solar and the community, but instead will lead to more pressure to convert farms to single family homes. If we want productive farms in this town, we must reject this code and draft something that is sensible and helps the farm families of the town of Moreau meet the many challenges ahead. We have been given a great opportunity to be able to show our family, our kids how to be honest, forthright and seek compromise for the greater good.

I know together, we can draft something that supports the long-term well-being of Moreau and its citizens. Let’s get this right.

Patrick Killian, Gansevoort

Our health coverage must be protected

Editor: