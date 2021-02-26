Let’s review the progress so far
Editor:
Mr. Muench seems to feel Mr. Biden is lacking in his ability to not lie. Let’s see, in October of 2020 Mr. Biden said he did not need executive orders to pass laws. All he had to do was work with Congress. Mr. Biden has set the record for most EO’s. Interesting!
Just a short while before, when talking to a group of union workers in Wisconsin, he said he supported union workers. Now we have lost 11,000 jobs on the Keystone pipeline. We do not know how many jobs on the Canadian side ...
By the way, gas prices have jumped 45 cents lately and 10 cents of that came with the stopping of fracking on federal lands.
Hang on, there is more. The great wall on the border has been canceled. I do not know how many jobs connected with that project.
Hold onto that relief check Al. The Biden administration is proposing a resettlement center in Central and South American countries to ease the transition for the immigrants.
Oh, and the administration is offering billions to other countries to help with the COVID-19 crisis. That miserly $600 you have is just to keep you smiling.
Also, keep an eye on your Social Security and Medicare. You know, the ones you and I pay for? I hope you are willing to share with all the new immigrants arriving shortly. Keep smiling, more to come in the next four years.
Barrone Knobbs, Granville
County moves won’t mean board unity
Editor:
Queensbury at Large Supervisor Doug Beaty is the Ted Cruz of Warren County. As if Doug Beaty’s promotion of an increase in the Warren County sales tax to 8% wasn’t enough of an affront to taxpayers, he’s now pitching another layer of government that is both unwarranted and unneeded.
To boot, Doug Beaty, as newly created majority leader, pockets a cool $6,000 of taxpayer money, in the midst of a pandemic, no less. The taxpayer funds $12,000 for two new caucuses. Beaty claims to have saved $3,000, but in essence the county government put money in one pocket while extracting it from the other for something not needed to begin with.
To further undermine democracy and ensure her pick for majority chair, Chairwoman Seeber appointed Doug Beaty rather than have the rank-and-file Republicans choose their own leader. Ditto the Democratic caucus.
Supervisors are sorted out by political affiliation. Craig Leggett, supervisor of Chester, an independent, finds himself in No Man’s Land. Sick of the partisan divisiveness, a huge chunk of the electorate is opting out of the major political parties. Registrations as blanks, independents, etc. now make up more than 6,000 voters in Warren County and is trending across the country.
Chairwoman Seeber likes to use the buzzword “unity.” Merriam Webster defines unity as “to make into a unit or a coherent whole, unite: to cause (people or things) to be joined or brought together.” It’s not unity when you separate supervisors by political affiliation and create new caucuses. It’s creating a solution when there wasn’t a problem.
Consider the public and small businesses who are suffering, laying off staff, or shuttering their businesses and ask yourself, how does creating another layer of government, while spending another $12,000, improve the quality of life for one resident in Warren County?
Chris Strough, Queensbury
Library’s Frazier will be missed
Editor:
Today’s Post Star (Feb. 6) had a wonderful tribute to Pam Frazier, as she has retired from 40 years as the children’s librarian at Crandall Public Library. I have known Pam since she was 5 years old, as her family lived next door to us in South Glens Falls.
When she was about 9, she started a “lending library” for neighborhood children in an old, unused chicken coop in the backyard. She put many of her books on shelves and even wrote cards out for the children to sign when they borrowed books. This was the first experience our children had of going to a “library,” and you can see that Pam had an interest in sharing books even when very young.
We have another fond remembrance of Pam — she taught our 5-year-old daughter, who was just starting kindergarten, to write her first name in cursive. Her kindergarten teacher told me how astonished she was to see a child at such a young age write her name in cursive. As you can see, Pam Frazier was a very imaginative, caring and sharing child at a young age.
Happy Retirement Pam!
Alice Burgess, South Glens Falls
Expanding on data in story on PCBs
Editor:
I wish to correct misinterpretations of my 2007 blood PCB study made by Kathleen Moore in her Feb. 11 story, entitled “Researchers: PCBs causing Warren County’s high cancer rate, not smoking.”
The study participants were not a random sample of all Glens Falls residents; they were between 55 and 74 years old. This is important, because it is well known that levels of PCBs in blood increase significantly with age. Using the 2009 study by Patterson et al. referred to by Moore, the median PCB blood levels for persons 60 years or older in the USA is 2.17 parts per billion (ppb) versus a median 0.83 ppb for total population.
Comparing the 2.17 ppb value for those 60 or older to the median value of 3.23 ppb in our Glens Falls residents means that relative difference between Glens Falls and the American population of similar age is 49%, not 289%.
We found two possible explanations for why PCBs in blood were moderately higher in Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, and Fort Edward — consumption of fish caught from contaminated portions of the Hudson River; and air levels of PCBs inside the homes.
Most of the fish consumption had taken place in the 1970s or earlier, but PCBs were still present in blood because they are very persistent. As we discussed in our 2011 paper, indoor sources such as building materials and fluorescent lighting were the most likely causes for the indoor air PCB levels, given that they often contained PCBs between 1930 and 1980 when many of the homes were constructed.
PCB levels in air outside the homes were consistently at least 20 times lower than those indoors and were not related to PCB levels in either indoor air or blood.
Edward F. Fitzgerald, PhD., Latham
Professor Emeritus
University at Albany
Impeach someone who deserves it
Editor:
Thank you Democrats! Once again, your vote has caused New York state to suffer. Cuomo is again lying about COVID-19 and nursing homes and needs to be impeached. He lies to cover up his lies. The state is broke and in debt and the taxpayers will suffer.