Editor:

Mr. Muench seems to feel Mr. Biden is lacking in his ability to not lie. Let’s see, in October of 2020 Mr. Biden said he did not need executive orders to pass laws. All he had to do was work with Congress. Mr. Biden has set the record for most EO’s. Interesting!

Just a short while before, when talking to a group of union workers in Wisconsin, he said he supported union workers. Now we have lost 11,000 jobs on the Keystone pipeline. We do not know how many jobs on the Canadian side ...

By the way, gas prices have jumped 45 cents lately and 10 cents of that came with the stopping of fracking on federal lands.

Hang on, there is more. The great wall on the border has been canceled. I do not know how many jobs connected with that project.

Hold onto that relief check Al. The Biden administration is proposing a resettlement center in Central and South American countries to ease the transition for the immigrants.

Oh, and the administration is offering billions to other countries to help with the COVID-19 crisis. That miserly $600 you have is just to keep you smiling.