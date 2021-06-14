Letters to the editor

America can and must lead this effort. At this critical moment in global history, a bold pledge of $1 billion for five years will show that the U.S. is committed to working hand-in-hand with the global community to ensure every child can reach their potential.

I call on senators Schumer and Gillibrand and Representative Stefanik to urge the administration to pledge $1 billion at the pledging summit in July.

Susan Oehser, Bakers Mill

Border wall doesn’t solve our problem

Recently Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, declared his state is going to build a border wall on its own hook (Post Star, NBC; June 11). I wish him well, and it may be useful, but it’s hardly a solution unto itself.

The problem on the border has nothing to do with the wall. The wall is a tool. To declare that it’s a magical solution is to display a complete lack of understanding of the current crisis and of history. Walls have been tried before to keep migrants out. They’ve inevitably all failed. To weather, or even prosper with this crisis, we need both force and understanding. To begin, this isn’t a migrant crisis, it’s a refugee crisis.