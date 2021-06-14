Slaughterhouses need no explaining
Editor:
Two letters to the editor, regarding the slaughterhouse proposed for the Airport Industrial Park, grabbed my attention immediately.
Have any readers witnessed what takes place in these places of inhumane treatment of sentient beings? These animals are loving animals, who often show more humanity than humans. Many animals are not understood by too many people. Cows, for instance, make friendships in their herds; speaking in a way other cows understand.
When I look into eyes of animals I see a soul, a giving being who often goes outside its species to nurture other animal babies. Pigs are one of the top four smartest animals; they only roll in dirt since they have no sweat glands; often singing lullabies to their offspring.
The federal government has rarely issued a call to enforce humane standards. Often all they issue is a “slap on the wrist.” Kosher/Hala slaughter are an exception.
Why is it necessary to shoot an animal six times over five minutes?
Slaughterhouses are built for one reason; to kill sentient beings in a way that causes pain for these beautiful animals.
Plant workers often suffer PTSD before, during and after working at these plants. Our human nature drives our hunger for animal flesh.
Whatever choice we make, vegan or non-vegan, we should know the realities of slaughterhouses; that choice is a personal one.
The keyword in these articles, letters is “slaughterhouse,” that word needs no explanation.
Elizabeth Finch
Glens Falls
Attack on McDevitt was very shameful
Editor:
It is the opinion of the Warren County Conservative Committee that it is time for a good look at certain candidates/elected officials, political hacks and their cohorts in Warren County, regarding the publicized character assassination of Brent McDevitt in the Chronicle.
Most of you are elected officials in office to do the people’s work. Brent McDevitt’s focus is on the issues and betterment of the county. We believe you have lost sight of your responsibilities while being paid by taxpayers.
Your behavior indicates lack of civility and class at the highest level. Recent poll data suggests Americans believe uncivil communication is a serious problem.
The attack on McDevitt is a disgrace. Who engineered it? We believe it was a collective effort.
This blatant attack does not meet the standard of proper political behavior. Political behavior is a subset of human behavior that involves politics and power. How elected officials spread it around speaks volumes for their character. This character assassination is callous, vicious and vindictive. It exposes those behind the attack as disingenuous, holier than thou and self righteous.
FYI, Brent McDevitt has met the criteria and been granted a certificate of good conduct by the state of New York. He has the same rights as anyone else who wishes to run for public office. He is a bona fide candidate. It appears the select few involved would violate McDevitt’s rights if possible, in order to defeat him in the upcoming election. Shameful!
We suggest voters take a good look at how Brent McDevitt was selfishly victimized, in our democracy, for daring to challenge certain elected officials for Queensbury Supervisor at Large.
Who do you want representing you?
Carol Birkholz, chairwoman
Warren County Conservative Committee
Global education needs U.S. cash
Editor:
Every day, before COVID 19 struck, parents around the world helped their children get off to school.
The education crisis brought on by COVID-19 threatens historic progress made by communities globally to get millions more children in school. Urgent action is needed so the COVID-19 education crisis does not become a catastrophe for an entire generation.
As the only international fund of its kind, the Global Partnership for Education marshals global resources for national education plans. GPE and its partners now have a five-year $5 billion plan to support child education in lower-income countries, aiding recovery from the pandemic. This investment will educate 175 million children, lift 18 million people out of poverty and save 3 million lives.
America can and must lead this effort. At this critical moment in global history, a bold pledge of $1 billion for five years will show that the U.S. is committed to working hand-in-hand with the global community to ensure every child can reach their potential.
I call on senators Schumer and Gillibrand and Representative Stefanik to urge the administration to pledge $1 billion at the pledging summit in July.
Susan Oehser, Bakers Mill
Border wall doesn’t solve our problem
Recently Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, declared his state is going to build a border wall on its own hook (Post Star, NBC; June 11). I wish him well, and it may be useful, but it’s hardly a solution unto itself.
The problem on the border has nothing to do with the wall. The wall is a tool. To declare that it’s a magical solution is to display a complete lack of understanding of the current crisis and of history. Walls have been tried before to keep migrants out. They’ve inevitably all failed. To weather, or even prosper with this crisis, we need both force and understanding. To begin, this isn’t a migrant crisis, it’s a refugee crisis.
Those coming aren’t going to be deterred by a wall. It may slow them down, but it’s not going to stop them. They are either fleeing poverty and crime, war, or political persecution. When the choice is dealing with a wall or facing certain death for you and your family, that wall isn’t going to deter you.
What we must do in response isn’t finding a way to force them to stop coming, but find a way to take advantage of the fact that they are. They are desperate, determined, and willing to do anything to secure their families’ future. That ought to make them willing and hard workers. We have an aging population; they are providing fresh blood. We have a burgeoning debt crisis; they could be tens of millions of new taxpayers.
Yes, there will be difficulties in assimilating them, but the same was said of Russians, Swedes, Irish and Italians, too. How many now boast such heritage? Our focus should be integrating them and streamlining our immigration process. Treated properly this isn’t a crisis, it’s an opportunity.
David Sherwood, Fort Ann