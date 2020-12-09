Letters to the editor

Trump is skilled at collecting cash
Editor:
I can answer the question of whether or not Trump actually believes the election was rigged. He knows very well it was not rigged and that he lost fair and square. He is convincing his supporters to send him money (about 200 million dollars and counting) to help pay legal fees to overturn the election.
About $6 million of the money has been spent on the legal fees, with 25% going to the Republican National Committee, and the rest going to his super-PAC, where he can spend it on pretty much anything he wants.
So a man who boasts of his wealth is milking his grassroots supporters for their hard-earned money, while he hasn’t spent a penny of his own money on his so-called fight. Typical Trump. You have to give him credit. He figured out how to get people to send him money, and he will keep this farce going as long as they keep sending the cash.
Remember how he said he was smart for not paying his taxes? This brings his genius up to a whole new level.
Tanya Goldstein, Salem
Santa suggested donating some toys
Editor:
Wow, what a surprise letter I just got, especially this time of year. It was from a dear man that I had not seen nor heard from since about four or five years ago when I was in Wales visiting my relatives. I was born outside of Cardiff, the capital of Wales.
It was when I was enjoying the countryside view in Wales when a tap was felt on my shoulder. I turned to see a brightly red dressed man with a white beard. Oh my goodness, it was the one and only Santa Claus. Well, we had a wonderful visit and he said that he would get in touch with me again.
Finally, I heard from him. He said that he would be, if his schedule permitted, at the Queensbury Masonic Lodge 121, on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with the Glens Falls Marine Corps League for a Drive-thru Toy Drop off Event for the Tri-county Marines Toys for Girls and Boys Christmas Toy program. The Masonic Lodge is at 15 Burke Drive, Queensbury. A new unwrapped toy for all ages 2-12 years will be appreciated. Donations are distributed to families in Warren, Washington and Northern Saratoga counties.
I will be looking for a visit with the bearded man in red once again and hopefully seeing many Christmas gifts for girls and boys to bring a smile to their faces at this time of year. God bless and thank you!
Kenneth R. Williams,
South Glens Falls
Help Salvation Army bring help to others
Editor:
On Dec. 1, as I was ringing the Red Kettle bells at the Route 9 Walmart for the Salvation Army, I thought back to my last Red Cross deployment in October of 2018, responding to Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The sun was shining and everyone who lived along or near the local waterways was waiting for the disastrous 15-foot-high wall of water that was on its way from North Carolina.
The Salvation Army was there too. At one high school, students were filling 300,000 sandbags, and The Salvation Army was keeping them well fed and hydrated.
The Red Cross’s mission is to “prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of disasters.” We could never fully achieve our mission, anywhere, without our partners like The Salvation Army.
Locally we don’t have such natural disasters. We do have people, our neighbors, who are in a crisis and need short-term help. This season, the Salvation Army expects to help over 1,000 of our neighbors with basics that so many of us are lucky enough to take for granted. They need our help with money to complete their mission.
Red Kettle donors at stores generally donate the same amount each time. You don’t think about it, but the more days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the more opportunities each shopper will have to put money in a kettle.
This year, we see a triple whammy: the pandemic, only four weeks of shopping at stores, and a large decrease of store traffic because of online shopping.
If you are not going to stores this holiday season, please consider going online to donate to the Salvation Army. Try to donate what you would normally put in the Red Kettle. give.salvationarmy.org/glensfallskettle
On Dec. 1, as a lady made a donation, she said, “The Salvation Army was there for me.”
Bill Loeb, Glens Falls
All will be harmed by global warming
Editor:
As a registered Republican, I did not vote for Donald Trump, or Elise Stefanik, who supports him, in the past election.
There are so many reasons why, but one of the biggest is his denial of global warming, and his, and her, support for a bill that eased pollution controls for factories in the mid-west, factories whose emissions pollute our air and are killing our Adirondack lakes with acid rain.
98% of the world’s climate scientists agree that the earth has warmed 1 degree Celsius since the Industrial Revolution, and is continuing to warm, due to fossil fuel emissions and methane from cattle. One needs to look at the other 2% to see who funds them. The fossil fuel and beef industry?
Donald Trump’s denial of scientific fact flies in the face of reason and responsibility. Life on earth cannot sustain any great rise in temperature. Some feel we may reach a rise of 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit by 2036.
This is a crisis. It will be catastrophic. Elizabeth Kolbert believes we are in the midst of the sixth great extinction; and we are responsible for it. We may even drive ourselves to extinction, though our “fearless leader” doesn’t seem to care. As he has stated, “I won’t be here.”
This is the same sort of attitude he showed by stating that COVID-19 was “no big deal.” Tell that to the 250,000 families who are mourning the loss of a loved one.
Jahnn Swanker-Gibson, Johnstown
