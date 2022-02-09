Letters to the editor

Don’t disregard child’s feedback

Editor:

In an article in this morning’s (referring to Jan. 27) Post-Star about skating on Crandall Pond, Dave Blow wrote: “Six-year-old Nora Kinderman of Queensbury didn’t want much to do with me Sunday afternoon on Crandall Pond. She was very content skating around with her new friend “Charles” and wasn’t really interested in being interviewed — or photographed. “I don’t like my picture taken,” she said to me after I cheerily asked if she minded. She then, however, told me how she could do a pirouette, to which I said, “Oh yeah, why don’t you show me.” She did. And the picture was snapped.” I’m curious as to why Mr. Blow asked her permission first if he was going to take her picture irrespective of her preference. He was clearly aware that she didn’t want to be interviewed or photographed. While that may have been disappointing, it sounds like there were plenty of other potential interviewees on the pond who could have willingly participated. Instead of pursuing the child who didn’t want it and disregarding her feedback, Mr. Blow could have empowered her by showing respect. She may be just a 6-year-old, but she’s learning from such encounters. I appreciate that Mr. Blow sought her permission, but it doesn’t much matter if only “yes” is acceptable.

Erin O’Connor, Glens Falls

Editor’s note: The column writer who took the photo checked with the girl’s mother prior to approaching the young skater about taking a photo, and the mother agreed to the photo being taken. That point could have been made clearer in the column.

We should have banked stimulus

Editor:

“Supply and demand.” I’m 75 years old and have never heard the words used so much. Maybe I didn’t pay attention back then, but we have been through many wars, and supplies have been affected many times.

They didn’t raise the prices where only the rich could afford them, they rationed things so it would be fair and equal for everyone. There have also been times when the government has stepped in and put freezes on things.

Why haven’t they done that now? Oh yes, we got stimulus checks, but we didn’t know we should have put them in the bank to live on in the future. They are getting their money back one way or the other. I realize things are different now than they were, but something needs to change and stop using the words “supply and demand.”

Henry Steves, Queensbury

Actions were not ‘acceptable’ at all

Editor:

So, it’s OK to use weapons, destroy property, attack police officers, threaten to kill an elected official and prepare the apparatus to do so and then call that “acceptable political discourse?”

Come on, Republicans, have you forgotten one of your own, Richard Nixon, who authorized the COINTELPRO program using FBI agents at federal and state levels to spy on civil rights and anti-war activists whose “crime” was to peaceably assemble, to seek justice and end war.

I was one of those “activists.” My crime? To use federally established means to bring a lawsuit against a university charging it with discrimination. While I won the case, the harassment and sharing of those FBI “records” containing false accusations with potential employers destroyed my future. In America, is it a crime to use legal means to seek equality? To those who do not want fairness, justice and equality, perhaps it is.

But I chose to be an American, to exercise my constitutional rights and use established law to see people were not victims of illegal discrimination. In a divided, racist nation, clearly this isn’t popular — but standing up for victims of discrimination is always the right thing to do.

While the FBI had no problem collecting and sharing misinformation with my university and others, it took several years using the Freedom of Information Act and an administrative appeal to obtain my FBI records and see the incredible false accusations obtained in them. A political party that could not stand public opposition to its policies chose to use a president’s “so-called powers” (COINTELPRO) to put an end to my professional ambitions. Thousands of students and civil rights activists were similarly victimized.

Do not do this to another generation of good people. If you do, the fracture of democracy will be on your hands. Again.

Kate Roos, Glens Falls

Rep. Stefanik has inspired women

Editor:

It is an inspiration to women everywhere to have Congresswoman Stefanik as our representative in Congress. She has not only had a successful career, but she has also done so while being a mother.

In addition, while she herself has been an effective representative, she has also helped to enable the success of other great Republican women. She has done this through EPAC, which has supported many elections and directly resulted in many women winning their elections. That is certainly the mark of an effective leader.

As a woman, it is inspiring and encouraging to see more and more Republican women throw their hat in the ring for elections across the country. It is truly inspiring to see so many women with great ideas succeed time after time in their elections.

Congresswoman Stefanik has shown women across this country that if they want to have a future in politics, they most certainly can. I know that if this country keeps electing women such as Stefanik, and the other women who have been helped by EPAC, then this country is in good hands. There is no better place for Republican women to make a difference in this country than in elected office.

Meg Messitt, Wilton

Shame on those cheering violence

Editor:

The civil rights movement — the Freedom Riders, bus boycott, sanitation workers, sharecroppers, students risking their lives for the vote and justice — inspire me. Their incredible courage, dignity, nonviolence facing the hatred and violence of mobs, police, KKK. Afghan women resisting Taliban, mass protests against military coups all inspire.

Learning history helps us understand our past. Thirty-one states want to restrict education, passing laws, banning books, threatening teachers. Twenty-one states have enacted voter suppression laws — limiting polling places, gerrymandering, giving Republican legislatures the ability to overturn voters’ will. Congressional Republicans voted against the “Freedom to Vote Act,” a bill easily passed 98-0 for decades, the party clearly changed.

Trump repeats his big lie of a stolen election, while attempting to steal the election he lost: pressuring state legislators to find votes; election officials and Pence to deny certification of results; federal agencies to seize states’ voting machines, stirring his admirers to storm the Capitol. The RNC has called Jan. 6’s violent insurrection “legitimate political discourse,” censuring all dissent. Senator Romney courageously said: ”Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience who seek truth in the face of vitriol.”

Stefanik and Republicans demonize Biden and Democrats, repeating their idiotic warning about “dangerous extreme left wing socialists attempting to overthrow democracy.” The American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Bill (which Stefanik voted against) provides needed resources for schools, housing, police, fire departments, roads, bridges, rural development. The Build Back Better Act, blocked by Republicans, supports free preschool, child care, reduced prescription drug costs, affordable housing, clean energy jobs. …

The “grave danger” isn’t Democrats enabling us to full lives but a Republican Party moving dangerously close to fascism. Shame on Trump, Stefanik, Republican Party, and those cheering hatred, mob violence abusive power.

Rabbi Heschel, who walked beside MLK, said, “Not all are guilty, but all are responsible.”

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0