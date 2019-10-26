Trump at worst, Stefanik no better
Editor:
Deadbeat Donald is at his worst again. He threw thousands of our allies, the Kurds, under the bus and personally has the blood of hundreds of now dead Kurds on his hands. And he is proud of it. All to support his latest strongman friend.
Nancy Pelosi is correct. With Trump, all roads do indeed lead to Putin. The “Russian Hotel Tape” must really exist. Why else would Trump turn his back on us and our allies to fawn over Putin? Why do such weak men fall in love with so many strongman dictators?
General Mattis had a great line this week. Mattis earned his spurs on the battlefield. Trump earned his spurs with a note from his doctor.
I just received an outrageous email from our do-nothing congresswoman, Elise. Her new proposal to sanction Turkey for its genocide against the Kurds is not just pointless, it is stupid. What will the sanctions really do? How many dead Kurds will the sanctions bring back to life? How many of the thousands of Kurds will the sanctions return to their destroyed homes? How many Kurdish women will the sanctions un-rape?
Now, in the face of televised confessions by both Trump and Mulvaney, Stefanik still maintains there was no quid pro quo. How dense is this Harvard educated elite to not understand the crimes admitted to on national TV?
Stefanik still adores and supports the evil, horrible person responsible for this fiasco. Shame on both of you!
Al Muench, Chestertown
Clary doing well, could use support
Editor:
Salem/Shushan Town Supervisor Sue Clary has proven to be a great advocate for her constituents at both the local and county level. She has taken on the Glens Falls Hospital to stave off the imminent closing of our health care clinic. She is partnering with Carrie Woerner to find a solution to keep access to health care in Salem/Shushan. Sue had to appeal to the County Board of Elections to save our polling location in Shushan. Denying local access to Shushan, voters would have reduced turnout in upcoming elections. Sue navigated the process to tie up the loose ends of the Village Dissolution. This will ensure the tax relief funds continue to come to Salem/Shushan. She formed a sewer committee to explore one possible way to help grow a vibrant Main Street. As president of the Chamber of Commerce, Sue, in the most unifying way, has brought us all together to celebrate the 4th of July Art and Plow Fest. It brings the entire community together and many from surrounding areas. It is a spirit that is rarely seen in these divided times.
She splits her time between her business, the town and five different committees as a member of the County Board. Her dedication and love for this town comes through in everything she does. She is fully invested in time and energy to meet the service needs of Salem and Shushan. Now Sue needs your help. For two years she has had to go it alone with little support from the Town Board members. Salem/Shushan deserves better. Sue needs your help to elect a board willing to do their share. On Nov. 5 vote row A or vote on the Salem Unity line.
You have free articles remaining.
Tom Tanaka, Salem
Reality of Stefanik hard to believe
Editor:
Pinocchio paces the floor. He doesn’t know whether to call an exorcist or a mental health professional. He dials Dumbo.
“Elise Stefanik has gotten worse,” Pinocchio begins. “Her speech is growing violent and irrational. It’s scary!” Concern furrows Dumbo’s kind brow. “What are her symptoms?” “Elise can’t put two words together!” exclaims Pinocchio. “Ah, that’s surely a sign of mental imbalance,” opines Dumbo. “What words trouble her most?” “It’s strange,” Pinocchio explains. “Elise has a constituent, an accomplished woman and 30-year resident of the district, who is opposing her in the next election. You know, our centuries-old Democratic process? Well, Elise can’t speak this person’s name. It’s as if she’s afraid of its power. It’s an easy name, too: ‘Tedra Cobb.’ How hard is that? But Elise can’t address Tedra Cobb respectfully. She adds hate-filled words that are libelous, uncivil and just plain lies. These words frighten children. Dogs cower in corners, cows run for the hills. And constituents fear that she’ll start terrorizing them if they cross her! Ken Tingley was doing an honest editor’s job when she accused him of censorship. Can you imagine? He was doing democracy’s work! And worse, she’s set her thugs to threaten the entire Post-Star staff. Elise has aged out of Princess. Now she’s become malignant Queen.”
“Your observations are troubling,” responds Dumbo. “I’ve noticed worrisome behaviors myself. The grand ‘I’ dominates her thoughts and public statements. Did you know that Elise singlehandedly saved Jerusalem and the Holy Land while on congressional vacation? Not even Christ could do that. She also personally, daily, guards the northern border to prevent Canadians from invading our clothing outlets.” Dumbo shakes his head with sad disbelief. “This is what it’s come to, bizarre delusions of power and grandeur: the shocking, deranged reality of EliseWorld.”
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville
Roalsvig has strong ties to county
Editor:
I am writing to support of Paul Roalsvig for Hamilton County district attorney. Paul Roalsvig was educated in Western New York and graduated from the University of Buffalo Law School in 1994. He worked in Buffalo as an attorney for a time before moving to New York City, where he worked for a large law firm for over 10 years. In 2009 he made the move to the Adirondacks to raise his family in Long Lake. His first law office in the area was in Tupper Lake, then a year later (2010) he opened a new law office in Long Lake.
Paul is an active participant in many community organizations and activities giving help to many locals. He was president of Long Lake’s School Board of Education for several years.
Paul is a very honest and ethical man. He is also a real, year-round vested local, who loves the Adirondacks and the people who live here. Paul Roalsvig is the most experienced and qualified candidate for Hamilton County district attorney. Please consider giving him your vote on Nov. 5.
Lou Burke, Raquette Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.