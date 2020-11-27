Letters to the editor

School’s leaders have done well
Editor:
My wife and I would like to publicly acknowledge the outstanding work that Superintendent Goralski, Principal Duell, Principal Langworthy and the entire staff at Warrensburg Central School have achieved, keeping our children and grandchildren safe and secure during this pandemic.
The challenging protocols required for our youngsters to remain in the classroom environment have been dealt with in the utmost professionalism
and care for all. In school, learning plays a vital role in their development that cannot be achieved with a virtual at-home platform. This is another example why living in the Burg is where we want to see our grandchildren flourish.
Stay safe and enjoy a happy and healthy Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas to all.
John and Lisa Alexander,
Warrensburg
Keep your distance from Trump’s lies
Editor:
Well, it’s hard to believe what’s happening with an election that was won by Joe Biden, but still being contested by Trump, without proof. It seems that Trump is determined that by tweeting baseless allegations of voter fraud, firing government employees that are truthful and replacing them with those who pledge blind obedience, and by using his two personal lawyers, Rudy “the goofball” Giuliani and AG Bill Barr, he can try and find a way to change the election.
Look at Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, casting doubt on a fair election and doubt on America’s voting process. The fact that most of the Republican Senate and House have remained silent about Joe Biden winning is an insult to the American people. What happened to their conscience, morals, and sense of decency? Do they really love their party over their country? Have they no regard for the Constitution and their oath of office? Do any of them recognize a dictator in the making?
Is that what they want, a one-party system under a dictatorship? That’s Russia, that’s China, that’s Turkey, that’s North Korea, and that’s most Middle East nations. Is that America to you? It’s only making Donald J. Trump great again; not you, not me, not your family and friends, not your state and definitely not your country.
Remember — absolute power corrupts absolutely. That means that, with enough power, Trump will destroy all who oppose him, criticize him, make jokes about him or question his will in any way. You will have to be careful what you say, read and watch. Isn’t that great? America wasn’t formed to have its people live under a king. Why would any citizen of the United States of America want to have one?
Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep yourself at a safe distance.
Rich Kelley, Argyle
Don’t cower from COVID-19 indoors
Editor:
Today, I drove past an empty playground, one that at that time of the day should’ve had kids playing in it. I wonder how in the name of all we’re seeing in the pandemic, what are we doing to the children? I wonder when the kids ever get to play at that playground again, will it be as it once was, or will there be hand sanitizer stations, only a couple of kids at a time, socially distancing from one another?
No matter who ends up running this country, we’re seeing our kids dying, not in body but in spirit. Kids can’t participate in sports, be with their friends, or even go to school at all. Some coldly say that the kids will be OK and they’ll have to deal with it. Will they really be OK though?
Now with the holidays upon us, our leaders say we can’t celebrate those holidays, to stay away from each other. We can guarantee though that, for many Americans, this will be their last Thanksgiving. Imagine those kids who will never get to see their relatives in person ever again, hug them and sit with them.
For years we were told to turn off the electronic devices at the dinner table, now we’re being told to turn them on and have dinner with our family using those devices. When will it end?
We all need to seriously examine what we’re doing to those we’re leaving America to. We should be teaching our kids by example, and right now the example is that we’re letting the cure be more deadly than the disease.
We need to live, get out, and enjoy life, because it’s the only one we or our kids have, and is cowering indoors how we really want to spend it?
David LaPell, Pottersville
