Letters to the editor

More time needed to consider rules
Editor:
The recent surge in visits to the Adirondacks shows that New Yorkers value our woods, waters, mountains and the open spaces that surround, buffer and embrace the park. Protection for these areas is now endangered by our own state government.
As the pandemic raged and the budget loomed, an amendment to that budget established a brand new state agency.
The NYS Office of Renewable Energy Siting will now be setting the standards for the siting, design, construction, operation, environmental review and permitting of industrial scale renewable energy projects.
This bypasses the previous Public Services Article 10 process, which included and protected local governments and concerns. Draft regulations released on Sept. 16 could become law as early as December, unless town and counties act soon.
To preserve local control of land use, your elected officials should:
- Immediately start getting strong wind, solar and battery storage laws in place to protect your community;
- Request a 90-day extension of the public comment period beyond the present Nov. 16 deadline to allow adequate time to assess these changes;
- Join other communities in reviewing and revising these regulations to preserve “home rule” and local land use controls.
Concerned Citizens for Rural Preservation is sending information to towns across New York to alert and assist them. Be sure your local officials are aware of these changes and act now to protect farmland, forests, fields, open spaces and the residents that depend on them.
Many of our neighbors are already suffering profound and permanent impacts of industrial wind and solar facilities. They warn us about negative effects on their sleep, health, hearing, agriculture, wildlife, woodlands, water resources, and property values, documented at http://www.nnywind.com and facebook@ CitizensForRuralPreservation.
Join us in calling for more time to review and revise these rules.
Lucia “Luke” Dailey, Colton
Pandemic exposes our deep divisions
Editor:
I write to you from Georgia after living in South Glens Falls for over 40 years.
The most important people surrounding Joe Biden are those who manage his time and his health. He faces unbelievable problems and divisiveness, but at the least he may be able to calm the waters and offer some civility and decency. We all need that. Beyond that, who knows.
If Donald Trump had decided to unify the country around the pandemic, he would have won the election. He would have been seen as heroic. He told Bob Woodward on tape in early February in a clear, sober manner how serious COVID-19 was. But, he reverted true to form — lying, ignoring, dividing, inflaming, with continuing Republican “cover.” As much as I wanted to see him defeated, did it take the anguish, suffering and unnecessary deaths of fellow Americans? Thinking this thought creates emotional distress for me personally.
Unless he “gets his come-uppance” in some manner, Donald will influence America in some media form(s) into the future. He brought with him his sense of white male superiority and racism. He leaves us more intensely divided. It may be seen as rural versus urban/suburban America. Maybe it’s coastal elites versus heartland America. It may be seen simply as “quit telling us in some highfalutin language how to live our lives,” and Donald tapped into that.
Or it may just be, with the increased influence of social media, that our thoughts and emotions are distorted and controlled by media silos. I believe it is the continuing 400-year saga of white male power and control versus the “others,” as “others” have changed through time.
We may be able to stumble along in a divided America, but we are not “all in this together.” The pandemic exposed this. Good luck Joe.
David Bunn, Woodstock, Georgia
Stay vigilant vs. virus in schools
Editor:
I am once again imploring you to have a concern about the COVID-19 and schools. It is creeping in again and the holidays and visiting will not help with isolation, unless we all do it. In our area, people are wonderful about wearing masks and distancing.
We are all affected by inability to hug our loved ones, but neither do we wish them to die because of it. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s should be a renewal to all to help each other through this sad time.
Sharon Gibbs, Glens Falls
