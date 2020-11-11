Letters to the editor

Unless he “gets his come-uppance” in some manner, Donald will influence America in some media form(s) into the future. He brought with him his sense of white male superiority and racism. He leaves us more intensely divided. It may be seen as rural versus urban/suburban America. Maybe it’s coastal elites versus heartland America. It may be seen simply as “quit telling us in some highfalutin language how to live our lives,” and Donald tapped into that.

Or it may just be, with the increased influence of social media, that our thoughts and emotions are distorted and controlled by media silos. I believe it is the continuing 400-year saga of white male power and control versus the “others,” as “others” have changed through time.

We may be able to stumble along in a divided America, but we are not “all in this together.” The pandemic exposed this. Good luck Joe.

David Bunn, Woodstock, Georgia

Stay vigilant vs. virus in schools

Editor:

I am once again imploring you to have a concern about the COVID-19 and schools. It is creeping in again and the holidays and visiting will not help with isolation, unless we all do it. In our area, people are wonderful about wearing masks and distancing.