Letters to the Editor

We have so much to do with our past to fix and replace everything that has to be done. Everyone knows this, like clean water to drink, good air to breathe, all the underground pipes that have to be replaced, bridges to be replaced, the list goes on and on.

With all the above, the U.S. government has to work together.

It looks, the way things are going with COVID and weather conditions, we have to look up to the heavens and ask a power greater than us in any language you can, please help us as we are in trouble and need your help.

Also, we need to go back to our houses of prayer and continue to ask for help and guidance.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Hoping to find an old friend

Editor:

I think this letter may be appropriate at this time, because of all the talk about illegal immigrants.

To begin, I am Welsh, French Canadian, and part Indian because my grandmother had a little Indian in her. I was born outside of Cardiff, the capital of Wales.