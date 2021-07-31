Letters to the Editor

Officer not killed by being attacked
Editor:
I crown June Woodard “Miss Information.” She states that one officer was killed on Jan. 6. In truth, Officer Sicknick died of a stroke (per medical examiner’s report). He was not bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher, as reported by the “fake news” sources she thinks so highly of.
Fake news “forgot” to mention Ashli Babitt as the only person killed on Jan. 6. In truth, she was shot at point blank range by a Capitol Police officer (as yet unnamed and not charged).
Her news sources “cherry pick” Republicans for evisceration and, conversely, heap all praise and glory on Democrats. She has earned her crown.
James Hart, Whitehall
We need some help to get through this
Editor:
We are living in strange times, I think many people are not aware of this or don’t want to be aware.
We are moving too fast in areas that are not ready for us or we are not ready for these new areas. How can we do what we are trying to do in all areas, like, to name a few, outer space, Facebook and everything that speeds up our way of living that we can’t keep up with it?
We have so much to do with our past to fix and replace everything that has to be done. Everyone knows this, like clean water to drink, good air to breathe, all the underground pipes that have to be replaced, bridges to be replaced, the list goes on and on.
With all the above, the U.S. government has to work together.
It looks, the way things are going with COVID and weather conditions, we have to look up to the heavens and ask a power greater than us in any language you can, please help us as we are in trouble and need your help.
Also, we need to go back to our houses of prayer and continue to ask for help and guidance.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga
Hoping to find an old friend
Editor:
I think this letter may be appropriate at this time, because of all the talk about illegal immigrants.
To begin, I am Welsh, French Canadian, and part Indian because my grandmother had a little Indian in her. I was born outside of Cardiff, the capital of Wales.
During growing up and living in many cities and states, I became friends with an Indian named Hiawatha. I, coming from a Williams/Rozelle heritage, loved to travel and meet people along the way, no passports needed. The last time I saw Hiawatha was in 1962/1963 in a house on Third Street in Glens Falls. A lady named Evelyn said she would care for her until I came back from California.
Well, I am back and I would love to see that Indian maiden named Hiawatha once again. Hopefully, she hasn’t been sent to Mexico or some other country.
Me, an American citizen:
Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls
Smart people demand proof
Editor:
I note that the Gov. Cuomo sexual accusations are coming to light again. I am annoyed that many persons take accusations as fact, establishing guilt. I see a ton of accusation and not even an ounce of proof. Only the accusers’ words, as opposed to Cuomo’s denial. Neither is proof. In our American justice system, a person is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
I am sensitive to this issue, coming from a vocation that makes accusation of impropriety easy. Clergy — Protestant, Catholic and Jewish — spend a lot of time alone, counseling with women, often with the office door closed to provide confidentiality. In more than 50 years of ministry, I learned early on to have my secretary nearby during the interview. That, however, doesn’t help in calling in homes. I once had a woman greet me wearing only her birthday suit. I indicated to her that was inappropriate and quickly left. This is not a common experience but happens often enough that young, inexperienced clergy are warned to be careful.
The point of this is accusations without proof can destroy a man. A high school teacher in my church was accused by three female students of inappropriate touching. The accusations made the local newspaper and people were horrified. The teacher resigned his position, his life ruined, and moved across the country.
When the truth came out, it was found that the girls had set out to “get” him. Their accusations were false. His reputation in tatters, as far as I know, the exoneration never made it to the media. The girls had accomplished what they had set out to do. It’s easy to point a finger; intelligent persons demand proof.
E. Clayton Burgess, South Glens Falls