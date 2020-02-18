Letters to the editor:

Editor:

In regards to Elise Stefanik’s recent vote against eliminating the deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, I think most people would agree more women are needed in Congress, but not women who vote against women’s best interest like Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik voted against equal pay for women numerous times, voted against the Violence Against Women Act, voted against access to women’s healthcare when she voted to defund Planned Parenthood over a dozen times.

Stefanik does not support comprehensive family leave. Stefanik does not support allowing women in the U.S. bodily autonomy, and now has voted against The Equal Rights Amendment.

In contrast, she does support other politicians who are known misogynists, accepts campaign money from accused sexual predators and rapists, and she voted against a slew of other policies that are important to both women and men alike, everything form healthcare, lowering prescription drugs prices and votes routinely against the environment.

There is a reason why there are only 13 Republican women left in the House of Representatives, (two not seeking re-election) while the left keeps adding more and more.