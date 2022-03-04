Letters to the editor

Taxpayers can’t stand much more

How is everyone enjoying the $3.75 a gallon gas? How about that heating fuel guy, making the $3.50 a gallon deliveries? The southern border with its record arrests.

That darned inflation. According to the government only 7½%. Feels more like 10% or 12% to me! Empty store shelves. Lack of truckers to move goods.

I miss the White House news conferences. Nobody wants to beat up Mr. Biden. Of course he does not hang around long enough to get beat up.

With the recent Ukraine crisis, I am waiting for Mr. Biden to issue another wet noodle ultimatum to Mr. Putin. Now there is a former hardcore KGB officer who does not use wet noodles.

Now if Russia and China get together, this country might just have to rethink how we talk everything to death. Maybe if we have more of the top five colleges educating more of our representatives and more attorneys as representatives the government can really talk our adversaries to death.

This country’s socialistic idea of paying people to do nothing, provide everything you need, will not work. Someone is going to pay for it, and that someone is you and me. How much more can you, Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer, stand? The British government thought the Colonies had a large amount of taxes to return to England.

That did not work out too well either. Sad to say for either side.

Barrone Knobbs, Granville

End hate among political parties

If the United States of America is going to come out of our not-so-good condition it is in due to a lot of factors, we have to stop the hatred between the Republicans and the Democrats. A country can’t survive too long with a war going on between the leaders.

You can stop this when you vote. If you don’t, say goodbye to the America we all loved.

It is now up to the people. This must be done and ASAP. You all know this. Let’s keep America where it should be — the best in the world. It’s not too late. Let’s get rid of the hate. God Bless America and its people. It’s time to take action.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Civility, patriotism take far right turn

Most of us have heard the phrase “aiding and abetting” the enemy. Doing so can come in many forms. Statements on a radio talk show by former President Trump praising Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine or 21st District Congresswoman Stefanik’s belittling of President Biden’s attempts to help the Ukrainian people to save not only their country but their lives are just two examples.

These statements by public figures play right into the hands of Russian propaganda which uses it to mislead the Russian people into thinking that Americans do not support their government in its attempts to push back against Russia’s unprovoked aggression in Ukraine.

Recently, civility and patriotism have taken a far turn to the right. And we as a country are worse off for it.

David Gottesman,

North Creek

A nauseating and heartless diatribe

That mysterious swoosh of clean, fresh air a few weeks ago was a collective sigh of relief from Moreau, Glens Falls, Queensbury and Wilton residents still able to tell right from wrong on learning their congressional representative in 2023 will no longer be an as-yet indicted traitor.

They’ll be in the 20th Congressional District.

In this one case of horrendous gerrymandering … thank you, state Democrats! (I’m not enrolled in a political party.)

For 21st Congressional District residents traditionally known for their independence, patriotism and charitable acts, I hope you’ll remember in November’s election this portion of Stefanik’s comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

“After just one year of a weak, feckless, and unfit president of the United States and commander-in-chief, the world is less safe. Rather than peace through strength, we are witnessing Joe Biden’s foreign policy of war through weakness. For the past year, our adversaries around the world have been assessing and measuring Joe Biden’s leadership on the world stage, and he has abysmally failed on every metric. From kinetic and deadly attacks on our allies and partners, to the catastrophic withdrawal and surrender in Afghanistan, to the cyberattacks impeding American industry and infrastructure, to today’s Russian invasion of Ukraine, Joe Biden and his administration have failed America and the world.”

Her latest lie-filled and heartless diatribe proves Stefanik is a disgrace to America. Criticizing any president who helps rally the peace-loving world to oppose Russia’s annihilation of Ukraine’s fledgling democracy and its brave people is nauseating.

She and her criminal cohorts can’t pause their vitriolic detritus at such a perilous time because of their quest to turn America into an autocracy led by a monster who should face his own treason charges.

America’s democracy is also in great peril with maniacal “leaders” such as Stefanik.

Dominic Tom, Moreau

Coming this fall: GOP victories

What are the Democrats of today most afraid of? Well, if you guessed a Republican woman who hasn’t bought their lies hook, line and sinker, you would be right.

Many Republican women have faced offensive and misogynistic backlash simply because their ideas do not fall in line with what Democrats would have them believe. All across America, more and more Republican women are running for office and winning. One reason for this has been through the support of Congresswoman Stefanik and EPAC, which has contributed to the success of many Republican women. Enabling more and more Republican women to run for office only serves to benefit our nation.

Democrats will realize that they cannot stop the success that Republicans will see in 2022, and there will most certainly be a red tsunami of Republican victories this fall. I applaud Elise for her help in enabling the success of Republican women everywhere.

Meg Messitt, Wilton

Fond memories of Rt. 9 Pizza Hut

I watched your recent video of the demolition of the Route 9 Pizza Hut with a tear in my eye. I was one of the first four cooks there upon its opening in 1975, and later became the assistant manager. Pizza Hut was a small Midwestern company then and was expanding to the East. The original thin cracker crust didn’t appeal to Easterners, so a thick pan pizza was introduced in the upstate New York restaurants and was a huge hit, eventually going nationwide. As one of the few Queensbury dining options near the Northway (we had our own sign by Exit 19), it was incredibly busy during tourist season, and had the highest sales of any Pizza Hut in the country in July and August of 1975 and 1976. People had to park at other businesses, and the line stretched down the sidewalk every summer night. Many great friendships were made (Ed M., Danny F. and Bill W. were the other cooks), and legendary after-hours staff parties occurred in the dining room nightly.

Alas, the corporate takeover by Pepsico in 1978 started the inevitable decline of the chain, leading to this restaurant’s closing and demolition. But thanks for the memories of another era and my first adult job!

Doug Povie,

Savannah, Georgia

Points made after history book read

I was interested in a recent letter to the editor suggesting we all read our history books, so I did.

My history book shows that Russia was destabilizing eastern Ukraine during the entirety of Trump’s presidency and he did not do anything meaningful about it. But he sure tweeted a lot about athletes.

My history book shows that in 2019, Congress approved hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, something that it could have desperately used in its self-defense. My history book also shows that this was blocked by Trump because Ukraine’s heroic president refused to give him dirt on the Bidens. Trump put his personal selfish interests ahead of global security.

Americans are greatly relived that President Biden got America got us out of one catastrophic foreign war and is refusing to get us involved in another. Some call this weakness; most call it wisdom. Ukraine is accepting foreign volunteers to fight on its behalf if keyboard Rambos think they can handle it.

I also checked out an economics book which explained that gas and energy prices in capitalist countries are guided by a principle called supply and demand. Maybe the letter writer wants Biden to impose socialist price controls?

Last year, corporations earned record profits, including in the oil sector. The four best quarters for corporate profits in recent history all happened in 2021. They did so while gouging the American people.

Several years ago, Republicans passed a round of big corporate tax cuts, signed by Trump. They swore up and down that the benefit would trickle down to those of us who actually work for a living. A look at the inflation rate suggests they were wrong about this. A look at the history books says they are always wrong about this.

Brian Farenell, Queensbury

Thoughts on the Russian invasion

In any time of strife it is natural to band together in tribes that we trust. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is harrowing in ways that we are just beginning to see as it marks a return to a bygone era. Over 20 million soldiers from all sides perished during World War II fighting for our future, a future that is now under threat by the same terrifying enemy they faced.

As Eastern Europe slides into the abyss of authoritarianism and war spreads across Ukraine and unfortunately soon, Moldova, we look at our opponents and we see enemies. We see wicked and cruel soldiers stripping an independent people bare and we learn to hate these people. Our greatest enemy has always laid within and as we try to shield ourselves from our enemies we become what we feared. We build walls, tanks and missiles to defend us against this ancient sickness, but we don’t see the sickness rising behind our defenses, and the plans we so carefully crafted trap us.

To put it plainly, Russians are not our enemy, they are a victim of our fear. Unfortunately, we may join them if we continue fighting against an enemy that doesn’t exist. Vladimir Putin is our true foe who wishes to turn the clock back to the 1930s and ‘40s. If we are to win this war and finally end this eternal conflict, we must realize that Russians are our brothers and sisters in the world. We are more alike than either side could ever know, bound by the same love and emotion that we all experience. To this end, it is our duty to ensure that this conflict is a victory, so that our children can grow up in a free world without fear or hate.

Jack Sweet, Queensbury

Stefanik pushes the real science

If these past two years have taught us anything, it is that the most dangerous thing on this Earth is not a virus, but a government who is mad with power and control.

When a government can define individuals as essential and nonessential, when they actively pursue a false narrative, when your business and church must close and the liquor stores remain open, when you can get fast food to go but gyms are closed, and when your governor poses maskless with children while extending mask mandates, then you must realize that none of what has occurred these past two year was about our health.

I am proud to have a woman that represents us who has stood up against these displays of government overreach. We have seen this most recently in her support for parents who are fighting to unmask their children and restore some sanity to this state.

It is a sad day when our government has more control over these children than their parents. I am proud to have a congresswoman who stands with the people of this district and not those pushing this false narrative. Now more than ever, we need politicians like Congresswoman Stefanik.

Don Ward, Greenwich

Today’s world is not a happy place

A recent letter commented that negative news has become more prominent on the front page of the The Post-Star. The writer would like to be greeted with positivity and would prefer to have negative news kept to the inner pages.

Unfortunately, the world we live in, especially lately, is not a happy place. News is news, positive or negative, it is what it is. A broadsheet isn’t supposed to make one feel good, it’s supposed to keep one informed.

Joshua Arnold,

Ballston Lake

Candidates, stop all the negativity

To those of you running for office: Those running ads that do nothing but bash your opponent, with negatives, half-truths and out-of-context statements, please stop. We have more than enough divisiveness in the country already.

Voters are getting more and more sick of this kind of campaigning and more and more of us are refusing to vote for you. Besides, it is a poor reflection of your own character when you use this tone.

Instead, tell us in clear honest language about who you are, what you stand for and against, and what you want to accomplish in office. Remember, freedom of speech is a wonderful thing, but it also helps us recognize the idiots among us.

Peter Cartier, Queensbury

