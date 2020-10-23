Letters to the editor

Stefanik is doing what she should
Editor:
If you are a veteran or a U.S. citizen trapped in another country and trying to return home, if you or a member of your family requires Veterans Administration assistance or if you are a corrections or police officer or EMT personnel: You are extremely fortunate to have Elise Stefanik as your congresswoman!
If you need an important grant to secure broadband for your community, Elise Stefanik is who you want representing you in Congress.
If your community college is seeking additional funding for certain projects, be thankful your representative in Washington is Elise Stefanik!
If you or your family members are active duty military, you could have no one more committed to the military and Fort Drum than Elise Stefanik.
How do I know and why am I writing this letter, you may ask. Here’s my simple answer: Elise Stefanik has been in Tupper Lake several times to deliver grant money ($200,000) for broadband expansion.
Elise Stefanik has assisted veterans with all types of concerns and helped a veteran in Tupper Lake access the Choice Program and have a surgical procedure paid for by the VA, at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, rather than having to travel hundreds of miles to a VA hospital.
Elise personally called me several times, successfully assisting a Tri-Lakes resident to return home, after being stranded overseas during the COVID-19 crisis!
Congresswoman Stefanik has broadened the operations at Fort Drum by expanding the defense designation of Fort Drum as an East Coast Missile Defense Site.
Elise Stefanik is doing what a member of Congress should do: “Serve and represent her district.” Elise Stefanik has earned our vote!
Paul A. Maroun, Tupper Lake
Mayor and Franklin County legislator
Political cult is doing damage
Editor:
For the first time, I can’t sleep at night, here in Glens Falls, for fear of what other violation may befall our neighborhood, our home.
At 2 a.m., someone stopped their car in front of our home, came up on our porch and ripped down the brand new Biden for President 2020 campaign flag that our son bought to replace the Biden for President 2020 lawn sign someone stole off our lawn a week or two ago.
Growing up outside of Newark, New Jersey, no one ever defaced our family’s political signs or bumper stickers. Car was stolen a couple of times from the parking lot at Ivy Hill, but, that’s another story.
I’d only just recently been thinking how nice it was to live here. How decent Glens Falls people seem. How we all seem to be OK with the masks, and doing the social distancing, and all of the mitigation the experts say will keep our community, family and ourselves safe from COVID-19. How different it seems here in Glens Falls from some of the neighboring towns that seem unfriendly and coarse.
Now I can’t sleep, because someone has violated that impression and violated our home. Just because they don’t agree with our right to free expression, on our own property. Woe to the one who tries again.
I wish I could say that I’m shocked at the ignorance and criminality of this behavior. Just like their “hero.” Vote them out. Perhaps, then, a return to feeling safe at home again in Glens Falls? One can only hope. It is a shame, the damage this cult and its evil “leader” has done to decency in our little town.
Charles Brennan, Glens Falls
Wondering how the U.S. attracts anyone
Editor:
That durn Trump is at it again. We had it so comfortable, the government with the steady removal of money out of the pockets of those plagued with ambition into the hands of those lacking any initiative.
Now, he has the audacity to suggest we go to work. He must be responsible for all those signs out there saying help wanted. How foolish when the mailman can bring us a government check without us leaving the house. For those who say this puts an intolerable burden on future generations, who cares?
As for foreign governments threatening our way of life, do what the previous administration did — print them a couple of billion dollars.
When we hear that prosperity is rearing its ugly head as in the State of the Union message, we have officials that can tear that up on prime time television.
For those of us who say America is great, what’s the matter with us — this comes with a lot of hard work and a very hefty price. There’s that nasty four letter word again (work).
Don’t see how a country as bad as this keeps attracting millions of people.
Al Stewart, Gansevoort
Look at real costs of charter change
Editor:
Now that the charter change people have flooded the city with their propaganda, let’s talk real dollars. They have stated they are going to save taxpayers tons of money. This is the same untruth they used in the previous three attempts to destroy a governmental system that has created our great city.
In their misnamed “common sense” flyer, they list costs associated with a city manager system, but they “forgot” to reveal:
- Assistant city manager, $135,000;
- Internal audit contract, $75,000;
- Two support staff, $140,000;
- Search firm and costs to find a city manager, $35,000;
- Managers to replace four deputies, $476,000.
Plus there will be transition costs for two committees for attorneys, staff, and support of at least $100,000.
They claim they are going to save money by firing the day-to-day operating managers of city departments; claiming that a city manager can do the work of four commissioners and five deputies… roughly 18,000 hours yearly. Can’t be done.
They also forgot to tell you that only 13 of the 62 cities in New York have a city manager, and four of them were recently fired (Watertown, Ogdensburg, Batavia and Long Beach).
Remember what your mother told you about promises from strangers: Beware!
Joe Dalton, Saratoga Springs
Don’t let dogs bark, disturb neighbors
Editor:
Disrespectful pet owners! It’s a shame that people who own dogs let them bark chronically all day and night — I have spoken to people about it but it still continues, people need to have more respect for their neighbors and children. If they can’t control their pets they shouldn’t have any.
Robert Anderson, Gansevoort
Honor patriotism of devoted voters
Editor:
The news photos show long lines at Georgia polling places, a record-breaking turnout for early voting, some waiting up to 10 hours in order to cast their ballots. I have two simultaneous reactions.
First, I think, “What is the sense of this attempt to make voting difficult?” I don’t understand the utter contempt for our democracy that would result in too few polling places and excessive voter restrictions.
I ask “How is this a better America? Is this America at all?” Then I look again at the people lined up for blocks and I think, “Wow! What determination! How can we show these citizens support?” My answer is “Guitars, not guns.”
Rent a truckload of lightweight folding chairs and distribute them to folks along the line, collecting them at the polling place boundaries. Do what used to be done with the lines of customers waiting for the second seating at RuPaul’s restaurant in New Orleans, namely entertain them with song, music, magic tricks and games to fascinate any kids.
Trump wants people to patrol these lines in body armor and automatic rifles. We say, “Guitars, not guns.” The simple patriotism of these citizen-voters needs to be rewarded and celebrated, not suppressed and despised.
James Reid, Cambridge
Vote early, safely for Cobb, Biden
Editor:
Elise Stefanik is supposedly a smart young lady — she went to the best schools, she parlayed a North Country vacation home into a seat in Congress — so why would she hitch her star to an incompetent, irresponsible person like Trump? Obviously, she believes it will benefit her personally. A possible VP slot? An invite to the Tulsa rally and the RNC convention isn’t enough for her, I’m sure.
I just got one of her mailers, even though I’m a pretty visible Democrat, headlined “Hold China Accountable,” but it’s her president who should be held accountable. It states that she’s a ranking member of the Intelligence and Emerging Threats Capabilities Subcommittee. But tell me, how is she competent to assess intelligence or emerging threats if she doesn’t attend all the meetings?
It’s always amazing to me how people can vote for politicians who try to take away their health care, wrecking not only the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid but Social Security and the post office.
Needless to say, there’s one way to fix the mess we’re in. Make sure that your vote for Joe Biden and Tedra Cobb counts this November. Vote early and vote safely.
Mary F. Silitch, Granville
