Letters to the editor

I’d only just recently been thinking how nice it was to live here. How decent Glens Falls people seem. How we all seem to be OK with the masks, and doing the social distancing, and all of the mitigation the experts say will keep our community, family and ourselves safe from COVID-19. How different it seems here in Glens Falls from some of the neighboring towns that seem unfriendly and coarse.

Now I can’t sleep, because someone has violated that impression and violated our home. Just because they don’t agree with our right to free expression, on our own property. Woe to the one who tries again.

I wish I could say that I’m shocked at the ignorance and criminality of this behavior. Just like their “hero.” Vote them out. Perhaps, then, a return to feeling safe at home again in Glens Falls? One can only hope. It is a shame, the damage this cult and its evil “leader” has done to decency in our little town.

Charles Brennan, Glens Falls

Wondering how the U.S. attracts anyone

That durn Trump is at it again. We had it so comfortable, the government with the steady removal of money out of the pockets of those plagued with ambition into the hands of those lacking any initiative.