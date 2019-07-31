‘Destruction’ at work all around us
Editor:
I am pleased to see that the editorial board at The Post-Star has not given up on the Mueller investigation!
See Viewpoints, editorial, Saturday, July 27. Congress still has an obligation to do the “right thing,” even if we are assured that Mitch McConnell will block it!
“Could it happen here?” It “is” happening here! A determined minority with no ethical constraints “take over.” The “bad guys,” of course, are the Democrats, who are still in the majority but unable to stop it as they try to play by the rules. Don’t get me wrong — we still need responsible Republicans. Where are they? Do they only rubber stamp Trump?
Articles of Destruction:
- Total disregard of the truth
- Racism encouraged
- Teach Evangelicals how to hate
- Teach Americans how not to think for themselves
- Teach Americans to hate Vietnam War heroes
- Teach Americans to hate Democrats
- Trump can do no wrong, including tax returns or sex crimes
- Calls Democrats Communists while in bed with the Russians
- Gets Mitch McConnell to put Congress out of business
- Ignores Constitution
- Russia is simply doing to us what they are expert at doing to their own people with a government-controlled press. They want us to “self-destruct.” All they have to do is plant the “seeds” of self-destruction.
- Calls our “Free Press” “Fake News” so all remaining “truth” can be ignored.
Ron Hintz, Argyle
Priorities the reason for Trump victory
Editor:
I am answering Mr. Wheeler’s “why?” question from your July 26 issue.
Mr. Wheeler, I generally, though not fully, respect your why questions, and I will address only your why question as to why President Trump won (your second paragraph). He won because people who voted for him, including myself and you, cared more for what he promised to do rather than what he said about himself, his character or lack thereof, and whether or not he would uphold the dignity of the office (however your own worldview deems that to be of overwhelming value or not).
If not, then at least of less importance than tax cutting regulations, jobs for minorities and more money in ordinary American pockets and less drugs and rapists and murdering illegal immigrants entering this country and being provided privileges like free sanctuary housing and driver’s licenses. They can vote treasonous and socialist criminals into office so people like Mark Epstein and Eric Rosenbrock can prosper while you starve because you have the desire to worship God rather than money and breathe polluted air and water while they never fail to miss a taxpayer-funded pension payment into their pension fund and never miss a moment to propose socialist policies for you to die for in uniform, either military style or law enforcement style; and also never miss an opportunity to espouse absolute lies on the media to promote so-called national polls, that no matter what lying Shepard Smith says on Fox News that “polls” were correct in predicting Hillary’s election, because they were supposed to be predicting national popular vote results which is an absolute lie, because I distinctly heard him say that Hillary would carry 33 states, not 19!
Jim Knapp, U.S. Navy Veteran Vietnam Era, Plattsburgh
Details of housing proposal puzzling
Editor:
The movement to bring much-needed housing for the mentally ill has focused on its acceptance into the residential neighborhood.
Has anyone else been puzzled and concerned about the proposed blending of four different population categories? How is it in the best interest of families to live there? Would parents regret the burden it places on their children socially? Something as simple as inviting classmates to a birthday party or sleepover could run into the unfair but powerful and painful stigma. And why would we ask survivors of domestic violence to accept this as the most appropriate placement? Is it really ideal to ask people who suffered the secrecy and subsequent shame of abuse to take on this extra burden?
In the mid-1980s, schools tried this “self-contained” model of blending a variety of diagnoses within one classroom. Are there parents or teachers who remember what a painful failure this was? The stigma was crushing and the academic needs too varied. To their credit, they recognized this and began a series of steps to replace this model; but it took years, and a lot of kids suffered.
Lastly, the homeless population has often been an enigma, with their own varied set of challenges and complex histories, sometimes difficult to identify.
It is possible to support the housing project but pursue a more focused treatment approach that would not involve needlessly blending these very different populations.
What are your thoughts, and will you talk it over in your community and attend the planning board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6?
Mary Ellen Lawlor-Merrigan, Ph.D., Glens Falls
Group will help arts center to grow
Editor:
Kudos to Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais for his promotion of a center for the performing arts and especially for the creation of an exploratory committee. I especially applaud the fact that this committee will bring together people such as John Strong of the Lake George Arts Project, the host of the Lake George Jazz Festival and Alex Lombard, the director of the Lake George Music Festival.
This committee will provide a vehicle for Messrs. Strong and Lombard and other similarly talented or like-minded area residents to engage in the common cause of the promotion of the performing arts year-round in the village.
The headline of The Post-Star’s article labelled the contemplated center a “concert hall,” and there may well be a focus on musical productions. However, ideally the performing arts center should equally promote drama and dance.
For that reason, I believe that the new committee should also seek the participation of such notables as Andy Daly of the Hudson River Shakespeare Company and Tara Bradway of the Adirondack Shakespeare Company.
Perhaps also Jarel Davidow of the Lake George Dinner Theater and perhaps also Chad Rabinovitz of the Adirondack Theater Festival and Carlene Poster of the Glens Falls Ballet and Dance Center.
I know that it may be hard to get these others to volunteer their valuable time to this parochial endeavor, but I believe that there will be a great benefit to all regional arts organizations if the village of Lake George can be a year-round venue for the performing arts in the Adirondacks.
Edward Pontacoloni, Lake George
