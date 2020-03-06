Letters to the editor: Your vote has losing options

Editor:

If Trump wins, we lose.

If Sanders wins the nomination, we still “lose” because he can’t satisfy the needs of the majority of Americans. Few of us want to be socialists because that’s not what made "America Great!" Sanders is Putin’s pick, and just received Trump's endorsement.

Few of us want to be part of a cult, be it left or right.

And if Elise Stefanik should win again in November – we lose again.

Sunday’s "Viewpoints" (Feb. 23 2020), shows a heartwarming picture of what a Republican representative should look like. It shows Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo giving a well-deserved hug to Republican state Sen. Betty Little, of Queensbury.

It’s too bad that Elise Stefanik can’t learn anything from Betty Little’s shining example! Betty looked after Queensbury, not Washington.

Now Editor Ken Tingley has become an enemy of her state because he has the audacity to highlight her obvious deficiency. She does “not” represent the North Country. And like Trump, she only cares about her political future.