Letters to the editor: We are lucky to have newspaper

Editor:

My wife and I have been subscribers for over 35 years. We both have worked as educators for over 40 years in our area. We have been so lucky to have you and your newspaper standing up for the normal people of the area in these times of Trump and Stefanik.

Although different people have had different political positions on many subjects over the years, I have found people around here understood how to agree to disagree. The current attitudes and policies that Rep. Stefanik has pushed in her role of supporting President Trump appears to be nothing more than another con game to take away support for the real working people of the North Country.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Please keep up the voice of sanity that you and the other workers of The Post Star keep alive for us that live in the area.

I feel that the corruption and abuse of power under the current administration is a dark force that requires the strength and courage of newspapers like ours to maintain a country for normal people.

Keep up the good work.

John and Deborah Gaddy, Bolton Landing

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0