Letters to the editor: Trump, Stefanik both are flawed

To no one's surprise, the Senate recently chose not to convict Donald Trump. In the process we learned one important thing - how much Elise Stefanik loves Trump. Or pretends to.

Here are two obvious Trump traits. When facing the choice between admitting to a truth that makes him look bad and lying, Donald Trump will lie - 100 percent of the time. When Trump is criticized, even when that criticism is factual and principled, he will counter-attack - 100 percent of the time. Latest exhibit: Lt. Colonel Vindman.

With her private schooling and Harvard education, Elise Stefanik is a very smart individual. When Trump won the 2016 Republican nomination, she said she would support the nominee but refused to utter his name. How did she move from, “I won't speak his name” to I'm all in for Trump? Was she won over by his deep understanding of policy issues, by his character and values? Was she impressed by his major achievement - a big tax break for the rich and large corporations?