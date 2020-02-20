Letters to the editor: Letter used invalid logical reasoning

Editor:
Mr. Winn’s February 14, 2020 letter to the Editor is a textbook example of fallacious argument form (invalid logical reasoning).
The initial premise that "impeachment was dangerous waters for someone involved in politics" was never even addressed, likely because it would be a losing argument.
The Republican expert opined that, the conduct, if supported by competent evidence, would rise to an impeachable offense, wherein even Turley then begged the question (circular reasoning) that obstruction of justice (refusing to comply with subpoenas) had to be hashed out in courts with no constitutional authority.
Also, kindly remember the GOP senators refused to hear from witnesses. Winn's initial argument starts with an appeal to false authority (most area voters), followed by name calling (Ad Hominem), then misrepresenting the candidate's statements, the timing of such statement and the ultimate positions. Finally, throwing in some "guilt by association," fear mongering about immigration and the usual Second Amendment scare.
The argument ends with the ultimate name calling - "flip-flopper." The same fallacious argument form could be used against Rep. Stefanik: “How can hardworking NY21 voters support Silver Spoon Stefanik, who has never worked an honest day in her life (private school, to Harvard, to Bush administration (weapons of mass destruction), to representing a district she never truly resided, that she votes to promote domestic violence, to take away health care and is bought and paid for by the military industrial complex (see Eisenhower's warning) and supports the very same pharmaceutical corporations that caused the opioid epidemic?”
Sen. John McCain (ACA vote) advised not to get into an argument with a pig, because everyone gets covered in slop, and the pig enjoys it.
Yes, Impeachment remains dangerous waters for those whom refuse to utilize logical reasoning in conjunction with material and relevant facts. E Pluribus Unum.
Michael Stern, Fort Edward