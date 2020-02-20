Letters to the editor: Letter used invalid logical reasoning

Editor:

Mr. Winn’s February 14, 2020 letter to the Editor is a textbook example of fallacious argument form (invalid logical reasoning).

The initial premise that "impeachment was dangerous waters for someone involved in politics" was never even addressed, likely because it would be a losing argument.

The Republican expert opined that, the conduct, if supported by competent evidence, would rise to an impeachable offense, wherein even Turley then begged the question (circular reasoning) that obstruction of justice (refusing to comply with subpoenas) had to be hashed out in courts with no constitutional authority.

Also, kindly remember the GOP senators refused to hear from witnesses. Winn's initial argument starts with an appeal to false authority (most area voters), followed by name calling (Ad Hominem), then misrepresenting the candidate's statements, the timing of such statement and the ultimate positions. Finally, throwing in some "guilt by association," fear mongering about immigration and the usual Second Amendment scare.