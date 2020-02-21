Letters to the editor: Judges are key to deciding bail

Editor:

As a retired corrections officer with 26 years in a local sheriff’s department, I feel I have a valuable opinion on the new bail reform.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Now, my opinion on the matter comes both law enforcement and the judicial system as my late father was a local town judge for 31 years. With my father’s guidance and his judicial experience, I knew exactly what and who I was dealing with during my corrections career. I knew why the men and women I was surrounded by daily were incarcerated. It was not because they were poor or uneducated. It was because they had done something a judge felt was necessary for incarceration. Judges had authority to incarcerate an individual upon arraignment and they still should have that authority now.

Voters elect a judge they trust and feel is knowledgeable enough to incarcerate those who break the law and pose to be a risk to the safety of law abiding citizens. That is what judges do. They have discretion to use in their courtroom upon arraignment of a defendant. They take in to account prior criminal history, mental health status and possible flight risk. That is why judges take an oath and why they are elected to that trusted position.